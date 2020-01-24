Indian political leader calls on Bangladesh workers to eat Poha. Netizens blow it up - News

advertisement

People went to the microblog site and shared photos of “poha” with funny captions.



A statement from Bhartiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya garnered hilarious trolls and reactions from the tweeple across the country.

Vijayvargiya said that some of the workers who do construction work in his house are probably Bengali, because they only ate flat rice – “poha.”

This started 'poha' with trending with 10.5K tweets.

A smiling emoji user wrote: “I am Punjabi and I am now eating poha. Poha has nothing to do with Bangladesh.”

A comparison of the statement with the NRC row one user wrote: “According to BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya – if you eat Poha, you must be Bengali. You don’t have to show them documents for NRC now. You can just eat them for you show.”

A photo of Poha shares a user: “I literally only eat poha for breakfast. I think I am also Bengali.”

“I didn’t know I ate Bengal food all my life. Kanda-Poha is one of Maharashtra’s favorite breakfasts. Kanda Poha is a prerequisite for marriage,” said one user.

