Indian nurse in Saudi hospital tests positive for new corona virus: government

An Indian nurse who worked at a hospital in Saudi Arabia tested positive for the new Corona virus when she and nearly 100 of her Indian colleagues, mostly from Kerala, were screened, the government said Thursday.

The affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well, said Kerala Foreign Minister V. Muraleedharan.

“@CGIJeddah update: Approximately 100 Indian nurses, mainly from Kerala working at the Al-Hayat hospital, have been tested and no one except one nurse was found by the Corona virus. The affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well, “he said in a tweet.

Muraleedharan said that he had previously spoken to the Indian consulate in Jeddah about the Indian nurses who had been quarantined at Al-Hayat Hospital, Khamis Mushait. Have asked our consulate to provide all possible support, “he said.

.

