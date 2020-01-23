Indian nurse does not have a China corona virus: Saudi - News

advertisement

Saudi statement invalidates Indian media.



The Saudi Center for Disease Prevention and Control (SaudiCDC) has confirmed two cases of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in Abha City, excluding any presence of the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus in the Kingdom.

The SaudiCDC went to Twitter to announce: “No cases of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in #Saudi_Arabia so far.” Instead, two female health workers from Abha City, 38 and 27 years old respectively, were diagnosed with MERS, the CDC announced.

The statement invalidates Indian media reports that a nurse who works in a hospital in Saudi Arabia is the first Indian to be infected with the deadly Corona virus that originated in China and has killed 17 so far.

So far no cases of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in #Saudi_Arabia.

Public health events are published daily at: https://t.co/JnQRmarvZ5#SCDC #Weqaya

– ?????? ?????? ??????? ?? ??????? ????????? (@SaudiCDC) January 23, 2020

V Muraleedharan, the Foreign Minister, said on Twitter that 100 Indian nurses, mainly from Kerala, have been tested and no one except one nurse was found by Coronavirus.

The minister said the Indian nurses were quarantined due to the Coronavirus threat. “The affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well,” he tweeted. However, a report on the Saudi Ministry of Health website clearly shows that both are active cases of the MERS-Cov in Abha City in the Aseer region of Saudi.

@CGIJeddah update: Approximately 100 Indian nurses, mainly from Kerala working at the Al-Hayat hospital, have been tested and no one except one nurse was found by the Corona virus. Affected nurse is treated at the Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia https://t.co/jM0u5243GV

– V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) January 23, 2020

In his tweets, the Indian minister may have referred to MERS, which is also a coronavirus, but Saudi officials have confirmed that things are not the Novel Coronavirus tribe that the world is on the verge of.

According to Dr. Sreekumar Sreedharan, internal medicine specialist, Aster Union Medical Center, Karama, there are seven known strains of human coronaviruses.

They are:

1. Human coronavirus 229E (HCoV-229E)

2. Human coronavirus OC43 (HCoV-OC43)

3. SARS-CoV

4. Human coronavirus NL63 (HCoV-NL63, New Haven coronavirus)

5. Human corona virus HKU1

6. Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), previously known as new coronavirus 2012 and HCoV-EMC.

7. New coronavirus (2019-nCoV) – (Wuhan Corona virus)

