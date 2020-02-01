Advertisement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman quoted the well-known Kashmiri poet Pandit Dinanath Kaul Nadim, a winner of the Sahitya Academy Award, during the presentation of the 2020 budget in parliament on Saturday.

She recited the verse in Kashmiri and translated it into Hindi as follows: “Humara Watan Khilte Hue Shalimar Bagh Jaise, Humara Watan Dal See pyara watan .. (Our nation is like Shalimar Bagh, our nation is like the Lotus in Dal Lake, our nation is like the energy of youth, my nation your nation, our nation, the most adorable nation in the world. “

This elicited applause from parliamentarians.

The Kashmiri writer Dina Nath Kaul Nadim was born in Srinagar in 1916 and died on April 8, 1988. He wrote mainly in Kashmiri and his first Kashmiri poem in 1942 was dedicated to the valley – “Maej Kashir”.

There is a collection of approximately 150 poems by Nadim, including English, Hindi, Urdu and Kashmiri. His notable poems include: “Bombur Te Yambarzal” (opera), “Trivanzah” (monologue), “Gris’ Kur” (peasant girl), “Dal Hanzni Hund Vatsun” (the song of the Dal boat woman), “Lachhi Chu Lakhcun” (Experiment).

In 1986 he was awarded the Sahitya Academy Award for “Shihul Kul”, a collection of his poems.

