The incident occurred near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday evening.



PK Kunhalikutty, Member of the Islamic League of the Indian Union (IUML), has adjournment motion in Lok Sabha about the recent incident of a shot at Jamia Millia Islamia and statements by BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma that “have the potential to harmony.” to disturb “and” to widen the differences “.

A shot occurred near gate number five of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in Delhi on Sunday evening.

Last week on Thursday, the Indian Electoral Commission (ECI) immediately banned Union Minister Anurag Thakur’s 72 hour campaign ban and 96 hour ban from BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.

The statements of the two BJP leaders triggered sharp reactions from several sides.

The vote for the Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8th. The count starts on February 11th.

