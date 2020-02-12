He had been uncomfortable for a long time.



Well-known Indian fashion designer and Padma Shri award winner Wendell Rodricks died on Wednesday evening after a long illness.

Nilakanth Halarnkar, BJP MLA from the constituency of the Tivim Assembly and long-time employee of the 60-year-old designer, confirmed his death on Wednesday.

“Yes, it is true. He died at 5.45 pm today. He was ill for a long time,” said Halarnkar.

Family sources said the funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

Rodricks, one of the most popular Goa fashion designers, was awarded a Padma Shri in 2014 and the Art and Literature Award from the French Ministry of Culture in 2015. As a designer, he was awarded the revival of the Kunbi Saree, worm of the indigenous Kunbi tribal women of Goa.

He was in the process of establishing a ‘Moda Goa Museum and Research Center’ museum that Rodricks had dedicated to Goa clothing and fashion over the centuries.