She was stabbed three times with a knife.



An expat from Dubai killed his wife on suspicion of cheating, the Court of First Instance heard.

According to the prosecutor, the 44-year-old Indian, who is on trial for willful murder, went to his wife’s workplace in the Al Quoz industrial area on September 9 last year.

In his confession during the police interrogation and the prosecution’s investigation, he told how they (he and his wife) had fought violently that day. Previously, he asked the victim’s boss in the office why he had sent him a message in India telling him that his wife had cheated on him with another man.

When they left the office, his wife, who was very upset at the time, blamed him for his behavior and told him that he embarrassed her in front of the manager. Then he took out a knife that stabbed her three times in different parts of the body and immediately killed her.

A police lieutenant who reported to the scene said, “The woman looked in her forties. She lay lifeless between the cars in the parking lot. She had deep stab wounds in her stomach and left thigh. The gun was found near her body . “

A 32-year-old Indian manager told the prosecutor that he could not reach the victim on the day of the incident. “I couldn’t reach her on her cell phone or landline. I sent the company driver to her to ask her to call me because I wanted her to send a price list to a customer.”

According to the manager, the driver called him back a few minutes later and informed him that the woman was lying in a pool of blood outside the office. “I went there and saw her seriously injured. She was already dead.”

A driver said he was on duty around 10:30 a.m. when he saw the victim’s body lying there. He told his manager who called the police.

Prosecutor records show that the defendant came to the UAE with a visiting visa about a month before the incident. Immediately after the incident, he took the subway to Jebel Ali. After the murder was reported, the authorities launched a large search by the Emirates. Police patrols arrested him when they saw him walking around the area with a bag. He remains in custody.

The couple had two daughters in India. The victim had come to the UAE about a year earlier. She had shared accommodation with a colleague while her husband lived in Al Musaffah, Abu Dhabi.

The process will continue on March 2nd.

Marie Nammour

Marie is originally from Lebanon and has frequently reported on Dubai courts and prosecutors, immigration and labor issues, and the Dubai International Film Festival. As a graduate of Holy Spirit University in Kaslik, Jounieh, a city north of Beirut, she worked as an internal reporter for international affairs for a leading television broadcaster at home and as a legal translator for a renowned legal academy in the Lebanese capital. Speaks four languages ​​fluently and loves travel, psychology, more learning and now has a rich “criminal” imagination …