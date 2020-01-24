Indian embassy in Beijing starts reporting center for questions about coronavirus

advertisement

The Embassy of India, Beijing, said in a statement on Friday that it was “in contact with the relevant Chinese authorities in Beijing and Wuhan and with Indians in Hubei province, especially Wuhan.”

The statement follows a recognition by the Chinese Health Commission of China that so far 830 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed and 25 people have died since Thursday. Most cases are in the central city of Wuhan, where the virus probably originated at the end of last year.

The embassy added that it had received inquiries from Indians in Hubei Province and their relatives in India about the evolving situation of the coronavirus epidemic in China.

“We are closely following the evolving situation in China, including advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) in this regard,” the statement said.

“The relevant Chinese authorities have insured all assistance to residents of Wuhan, including food. At present, it is reported that supermarkets (especially those managed by the government) and e-commerce services, including food delivery, will remain operational in Wuhan, “it added.

Moreover, the embassy has set up two hotlines for those who want to contact them: +8618612083629 and +8618612083617. Everyone is advised to also keep up with the social media accounts of the embassy for updates on this evolving situation.

