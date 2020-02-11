He was taken to a hospital where the hospital authorities pronounced him dead.



An 18-year-old cricketer collapsed on Monday at a local cricket match on a college square in Odisha’s Kendrapara district and died of a possible cardiac arrest, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Satyajit Pradhan, a student from nearby Derabish College, they said.

Pradhan ended up without a striker and ran for a single when he collapsed on the pitch during the game on the grounds of Kendrapara Autonomous College in Odisha.

He was taken to the district hospital, where the hospital authorities pronounced him dead.

Pradhan may have died of a heart attack, police said, citing hospital officials.

In this context, an unnatural death was registered. The corpse investigation will be carried out on Tuesday to determine the exact cause of death, the police added.