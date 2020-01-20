advertisement

Indian companies are more cyber-resistant than all their Asia-Pacific (APAC) counterparts, according to a survey by McAfee, a cloud-to-cloud cyber security company.

The survey, which included 480 cyber security policy makers in eight countries, including Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and Thailand, showed that 97% of organizations in India were familiar with the concept of cyber security. resilience compared to Australia (73%) and New Zealand (75%).

According to Sanjay Manohar, MD of McAfee, cyber resilience refers to the ability of an entity to deliver the intended result continuously despite negative cyber events. “An amazing 97% of organizations in India believe that they are cyber-resistant and occupy the top position among all other countries in the region.”

The study also found that around 98% of Indian companies would probably invest more in security, as required by regulations. Approximately 60% of Indian CXOs participated in the study and found that building a culture of cyber security was “strategic” compared to Australia (27%) and Singapore (40%).

“The C-Suite believes that the cyber security attitude of their organization is” strategic “(53%) compared to other levels of management,” the study said.

“Today, organizations are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks designed to paralyze their business or permanently destroy their IT systems. Because digital transformation has created unintended gates for risks, vulnerabilities, attacks, and failures, a cyber-resistance strategy can help companies to resist disruptive cyber incidents. Cyber-resistance is an evolving perspective that is quickly recognized, “Mr. Manohar continued.

According to the study, India most likely has a ‘major’ impact (58%) of cyber security incidents on the company compared to Singapore (42%) and Australia (16%).

McAfee said in his threat predictions, data breach, data falsification and fraud would be the top three risks for companies in the APAC region in 2021 as they continue their digital transformation and cloud journey.

