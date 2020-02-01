Advertisement

Sensex lost over 700 points and hit a daily low of 40,015.37.



Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman has indeed had difficulty taking measures to drive the country Indian economy continues towards growth and development. However, this does not appear to appeal to the normal Sensex man, who lost over 700 points and hit a daily low of 40,015.37, 708.12 points lower than the previous closing price of 40,723.49 points. However, it recovered from the low and was at 13:39 at 40,188.53, down 534.96 points, or 1.31 percent, from the previous close of 40,723.49

It had opened at 40,753.18 and has so far reached a daily high of 40,905.78 and a low of 40,015.37 points.

The Nifty50 was on the National Stock Exchange Trading at 11,799.85, lower by 162.25 points or 1.36 percent compared to the previous closing price.

However, the NRIs here in the United Arab Emirates have described it as a budget that is putting pressure on the economy to recover on its growth path. The highlights of the few companies included tax cuts and tax breaks for developers.

Bharat Bhatia, CEO of Conares

My first reaction is that a balanced budget is something positive for everyone – from individuals to companies. from farmers to company houses. And this at a time when the situation around the world is currently very challenging. and India is the only country that offers many growth and investment opportunities.

Krishnan Ramachandran, CEO of Barjeel Geojit Securities

The finance minister has detailed a variety of measures and investments in various core sectors of the economy, particularly in areas such as agriculture, irrigation, waterways, healthcare, education, energy, infrastructure, railways, etc., all of which are based on the much-needed boost to push the economy to 6.50 percent GDP growth forecast for 2020-21. A welcome change is the step towards the allocation of projects within the framework of the private public partnership, which will ensure the timely start of completion and the economic viability of these projects.

Stany Pereira, managing partner, PKF UAE

FM has met its budget to build an ambitious India, economic development and a caring society. Progressive measures to stimulate agriculture and expand infrastructure with a proposed plan for a new national logistics policy should support the much-needed economic expansion to boost the sputtering economy. The introduction of the “Nirvik” program to increase Indian exports and the targeted promotion of MsME are steps in the right direction to advance the Indian economy.

Vijay Ragahavan, director of the ARENCO Group, United Arab Emirates, said: “A very bold and forward-looking budget that focused on large investments in the infrastructure and agricultural sectors and the simplification of the GST. It is also important to ensure the security of bank deposits ensure and increase deposit insurance for Rs5 Lakhs encouraging.

Nimish Makvana – Senior Partner Crowe Mak

Young India and the finance minister maintained the budget issue as a goal of India with economic development and caring society. Being the youngest workforce in the world, India can become the largest exporter of skills for the rest of the world. The education sector is the backbone of any economy, and focusing on the education sector is a futuristic move. The government has focused on the structured growth necessary to achieve a $ 5 trillion economy. Recently in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum 2020, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva recently said that the slowdown in India is only temporary and expects momentum to improve, and Finance Minister has already set the tone with a focused growth-oriented 2020 budget.

Naveen Sharma, head of the accounting, auditing and consulting focus group

The FM has made some significant announcements that will help India’s GDP grow. A new and simplified GST return system will be introduced that will remove some of the GST headaches. The proposal to build 100 new airports by 2025 and focus on tourism and the establishment of new museums will also create jobs. Mega 16 plan, action plan for farmers and doubling farmers’ income by 2020, although ambitious is a step in the right direction.

MR Raghu, managing director of Marmore Mena Intelligence

It is a budget high on speaking time and low on delivery. As expected, the budget has reduced the income tax burden for taxpayers. However, this will leave more money in the tax players’ pockets, but the result of increased consumption is a key issue. Because the budget has also eliminated 70 out of 100 exceptions that can actually increase the tax paid. Good steps included abolishing the dividend distribution tax and increasing the deposit guarantee to 5 rupees. But is that enough to accelerate the investment and consumption cycle? I’m not sure about this. This budget was heavily focused on agriculture and farmers at the expense of industry. In short, the market was expecting a bold visionary budget and what they got was a modest budget with no urgency. I hope that a detailed reading of the budget can change the prospects. –

