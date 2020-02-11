This 6 percent growth in India will match the growth forecast for China by the IMF in 2020.



India’s economic growth is picking up again when the low point is reached. Growth of 6 percent is forecast in the 2020/21 financial year. This makes the South Asian country the fastest growing economy in the world.

Sanjeev Sanyal, chief economic adviser to the Indian Treasury, said Tuesday that economic growth will accelerate to 6 percent in April, compared to an estimated 5 percent growth in the current fiscal year.

This 6 percent growth in India corresponds to China’s growth for 2020 that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast in its last report last month. The IMF predicted growth of 5.8 percent and 6.0 percent in 2020 for India and China. However, the Chinese economy is facing strong headwinds due to the outbreak of the corona virus. Some analysts have therefore already revised their growth prospects for 2020.

Capital Economics has lowered its forecast for China’s growth in the first quarter from five percent to three percent year on year.

“The inherent uncertainty surrounding the spread of the virus makes it virtually impossible to quantify further impacts on the global economy. However, China’s role at the center of the global supply chain increases the likelihood that the disorder will spread to other countries. Economies in emerging Asia look like . ” the most vulnerable are companies that operate in both technology and electronics, “said Neil Shearing, Group Chief Economist at Capital Economics.

According to the IMF’s forecast for 2021, India will be the fastest growing country among the major world economies next year at 6.5 percent, followed by China at 5.8 percent and other major economies at 1 to 2 percent.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told parliament during her budget speech that the signs of “green shoots” are visible and that the economy is no longer in trouble.

“While there has been a slowdown, this slowdown has generally bottomed out, and if something happens from now on, growth will increase,” said Sanyal.

The adviser said inflation would drop to four percent in April next fiscal year after the recent surge was largely driven by food prices. However, the central bank has enough leeway to cut interest rates further, as inflation is likely to weaken after a fall in vegetable prices.

He pointed out that despite the increase in government borrowing, private companies will have more bank funds available as the budget offered tax incentives for sovereign wealth insurance funds.

Aside from the outbreak of the corona virus in China, Sanyal sees no further major disruption to Indian economic growth.

Tushar Pradhan, chief investment officer at HSBC Global Asset Management in India, said there will be some problems and things will become dramatically challenging in the next 3 to 5 years, but India has enormous potential in the next few years. “We should look at India over the next 5 to 10 years and beyond. The reforms have taken place and we will see dramatic changes, such as falling interest rates and rising government revenue,” Pradhan told The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI ) – Chapter Dubai, on Monday.

He said India will remain a traditional growth-oriented economy in the next ten years.

Tushar noted that India will outperform China’s growth, as was the case last year.

“It is likely that we were ahead of China last year. These two giants will compete against each other shortly,” he added.

Paras Shahdadpuri, chairman of the Nikai Group, said the BJP government’s goal of a $ 5 trillion economy by 2024 is a difficult task.

“If the world economy looks up, even though it has shrunk below 3 percent, India looks better. If India has ever dreamed of being a superpower, then we have to focus on industry. I don’t see a developed district, it is it Japan. ” , United States, United Kingdom, etc. that have not focused on manufacturing. India’s contribution to GDP is very low at less than 25 percent and must reach 35 percent. Some good sops had to be given to the industrial sectors, “said Shahdadpuri during the panel discussion at the ICAI conference on the Indian budget.

