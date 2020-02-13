The black caps have the Indian superstar Virat Kohli, who looks “fearful and desperate”.

This is the message from India when the dust settles on two contrasting white ball series and the teams prepare for a test series with two games.

India won the Twenty20 series 5-0 and New Zealand recovered and won the one-day series 3-0.

India’s captain Virat Kohli has to assemble his troops for the test series after suffering a 3-0 whitewash against the black caps in the ODIs.

Kohli’s shape was less spectacular, especially for the one-day animals. He enters the test series with only half a century in six innings in New Zealand and the Black Caps pace bowler Tim Southee seems to have cast a spell over him.

Kohli, No. 1 in the test and ODI world rankings and No. 10 in the 20s, did not even come out of his pads after his last discharge in Mt. Maunganui. Instead, after a short discussion with two executives, he decided to spend 40 minutes on the networks.

The Indian captain Virat Kohli is in New Zealand in a rare skinny spell with the bat.

“He had just played one of the worst ODI innings of his career,” said Times of India cricket correspondent Bharat Sundaresan, who wrote that the spontaneous net session “was focused only on getting the racket to the ball” ,

“This was Kohli who showed that even the best in the world can worry, if not desperately, to achieve the success they are used to, even if it is not for a very short period of time.

“That even they can be too far ahead of themselves and, in a way, take for granted the basics of what made them so successful – which in his case was waiting for the ball to come to him instead of chasing him.”

“And Kohli’s stint in the middle of the game on the networks was to focus his mind on whatever worked for him.”

India is starting a three-day training game against a New Zealand XI in Hamilton on Friday.

The first test begins next Friday in Wellington. India is number 1 on the test list and New Zealand is number 4.

Emerging star Subman Gill made it clear that negating the short ball threat by New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner would be a key for India in the tests.

“I think their bowling attack cost a lot of gates with the short ball, especially Wagner,” said Gill, who scored 83, 204 * and 136 points with India A in New Zealand earlier this month to urge Hamilton to make a test debut.

“When you see the last series you played against Australia when nothing happened in the wicket, you really did rely on the short ball.

“I think as a team, as a batsman, if we could take it out of the picture and give the short ball no gates, it would be very helpful for us.”