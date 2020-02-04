Advertisement

As coronavirus deaths rose to 425, India tightened visa requirements on Tuesday by canceling existing Chinese and foreign visas that it had visited in the past two weeks.

On February 2, India temporarily suspended the electronic visa requirement for Chinese travelers and foreigners residing in China due to the outbreak of the corona virus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The death toll in the Chinese coronavirus rose to 645 on Monday, with 64 deaths, and the number of people infected with the fatal disease to 20,438, the Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday.

“All those who are already in India (with a regular or electronic visa) and who arrived from China after January 15th are asked to call the hotline of the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Care (+ 91-11-23978046 and + 91-11-23978046) email: [email protected] “, it said in the announcement of the Indian embassy here.

As to the validity of the visas, it was said that the “Embassy of India and our consulates have received several requests from Chinese citizens and other foreigners who have traveled to or from China in the past two weeks to see if you can get theirs Use valid single and multiple entry visas to travel to India. “

“It is clarified that existing visas are no longer valid. Visitors to India should contact the Indian embassy in Beijing ([email protected]) or the consulates in Shanghai ([email protected] in) and Guangzhou ([email protected]) to apply for an Indian visa again, and the Indian Visa Application Centers (www.blsindia-china.com) in these cities can also be contacted, “it said ,

The visa section of the Indian embassy / consulate in China can be contacted to verify the validity of the visa before visiting India.

The deadly virus has spread to more than 25 countries, including India.

India has reported three cases of the coronavirus. All three patients from Kerala recently returned from the affected city of Wuhan.

At present, 647 Indians and seven Maldives evacuated from Wuhan and Hubei provinces are in a 14-day quarantine in a medical camp in Manesar near Delh

