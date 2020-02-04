Advertisement

Opposition lawmakers in Lok Sabha raised questions about CAA and NRC.



The Indian government, headed by Hindus, said Tuesday that it was still considering whether to introduce a nationwide citizenship register. An exercise that would eradicate illegal foreigners amid ongoing protests against a citizenship law that drives the naturalization of some religious minorities in three neighboring countries.

Advertisement

The official statement made by legislator Nityanand Rai in a written response to a question in Parliament is a departure from statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s senior party leaders, including Interior Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP’s manifesto for the national elections in 2019, which the party won through a landslide victory, also promised to register citizenship in India.

However, Modi recently withdrew from the exercise after public pressure increased with the passing of the controversial citizenship law. Millions of people have demonstrated in the major cities of India since the law was passed in December.

Opponents of the law say it is discriminatory because it excludes Muslims and unconstitutional because it combines faith with citizenship in a secular country.

Critics fear that the registry associated with the new law could leave millions of stateless people, a fear that government officials have dismissed.

Almost 2 million people were excluded from a similar registry that Modi had set up in the northeastern state of Assam last year. They have been asked to prove their citizenship in quasi-legal courts, or they are at risk of being declared foreign and losing their rights, including casting a vote.

India is building an internment camp for foreigners in Assam.

Modi has publicly denied that there are detention centers in the country and downplayed the protests, claiming that they were orchestrated by his opponents.

Advertisement