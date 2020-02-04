Advertisement

Asian markets traded higher after a recovery in Chinese equity markets.



The decline in global crude oil prices and the positive global signals helped the Sensex benchmark gain over 700 points on Tuesday.

Brent, the global oil benchmark, fell up to $ 53.95 a barrel on Tuesday as traders weigh the impact of the spread of the corona virus on global demand. According to analysts, this has likely cut oil consumption in China by 20 percent.

China is the world’s largest crude oil importer, and India imports over 80 percent of its total oil needs.

HeroMotoCorp, ITC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top winners of the Sensex.

At 11:19 p.m., the Sensex benchmark stood at 40,591.36 and rose by 719.05 points or 1.80 percent. The Nifty gained 222.05 points to trade at 11,929.95.

Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday after a recovery in Chinese equity markets. The Shanghai Composite Index fell over 8 percent on Monday. Investors responded to coronavirus deaths that have exceeded 400 in China.

Provision data for the stock markets showed that foreign institutional investors sold rupees 1,200.27 billion shares on Monday, while domestic institutional investors bought rupees 1,286.63 billion shares.

