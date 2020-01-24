India Republic Day celebrations in the UAE begin - News

advertisement

While Indian expats are preparing to celebrate their 71st Republic Day on January 26 with great splendor and show, the Indian consulate in Dubai has started celebrating the big day a few days in advance by giving different cultural performances and shows that different countries represent cultures and people.

On January 24, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (Dubai) Chapter NPIO in collaboration with the Consulate General of India in Dubai celebrated the Day of the Republic with a powerful patriotic event entitled ‘150th Year of Mahatma and 71st Republic Day of India’ in the Indian consulate hall.

More than 300 Indian expats attended the three-hour event that saw a number of patriotic performances from different schools and groups in the form of skits, classical dances, performances in Bollywood style, short talk about freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi from RJ Gaggan Mudgal and patriotic melodies and songs by trained artists.

CA Anish Mehta, president ICAI Dubai and CA Sundar Nurani, vice president of ICAI Dubai, congratulated the consul general of India Vipul who welcomed members of the Indian community on the occasion.

CG Vipul greeted the members of the Indian community and said: “I have to congratulate the ICAI Dubai team for presenting such a colorful and beautiful show and it was great to see our younger generation – students and other cultural groups – different forms of cultures represented prevailing in India. It is indeed a public holiday because it marks the day on which the Indian constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, a constitution that has largely maintained our status as a country over the past seven decades. ”

Speaking of the India-UAE relationship, CG Vipul said: “Celebrating this occasion here in the UAE is important because the UAE-India relationship is exceptional for India. We have made great progress in this relationship, especially in the In the last five years and there, there is a great connection between the two countries, which I believe will be further improved this year with the Expo 2020, which will make India a major participant, be it technology, economy, social sector , sport is, India has great achievements and it is important for our younger generation to be proud of their country and culture. “

Also on Friday, the Indian consulate also collaborated with FoI events and organized a performance of Yakshagana, a traditional and age-old theatrical dance performance from the Indian state of Karnataka, at JSS International School in Jumeirah Village Circle. A renowned group of 15 artists from the Udupi district in Karnataka presented the traditional Indian theater form (Yakshagana) that combines dance, music, dialogue, costume, makeup and stage techniques with a unique style that is believed to have evolved from pre classical music and theater. The event is open to all art lovers and admission is free.

The Indian consulate in Dubai will hold a flag hoist ceremony on Sunday 26 January 2020 from 7 am on the occasion of the 71st day of the Republic of India at the consulate. The national flag will be hoisted by Consul General Vipul at 7.30 am and this will be followed by a reading of the President’s message and cultural performances.

