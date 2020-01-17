India level ODI series after beating Australia with 36 points

advertisement

AP

Lokesh Rahul from India celebrates half his century during the second one-day international cricket match against Australia in Rajkot.

advertisement

India reached its one-day series against Australia with one game to go after winning 36 runs in the second international overnight stay (NZ time).

Made to be the first to be braided, India finished 340-6 with half a century of Shikhar Dhawan (96), Lokesh Rahul (80) and Captain Virat Kohli (78).

Australia was well shortly before the chase sputtered with five balls, 304 completely out. Steve Smith led with 98 and Marnus Labuschagne added 46. They shared 96 runs for the third wicket, but were over by the 38th.

Mohammed Shami finished 3-77, while Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja each took two wickets.

READ MORE:

* Kohli shocked by spirit award

* The bowler who has Kohli’s number

The series decider is in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Dhawan and Rohit Sharma shared an 81-run opening position, as India seemed to be recovering from the rare loss of 10 wickets on Tuesday.

Sharma was out of lbw at 42 until Adam Zampa (3-50) over in the 14th, which brought Kohli to the fold.

Dhawan and Kohli set up 103, rotated the battle with ease and achieved a high score. India crossed 150 in the 25th when Dhawan raised his second consecutive half-century from 60 balls. He fell four short of one hundred earned, fired by Kane Richardson.

AP

The Indian captain Virat Kohli made 78 in his impressive count.

In the meantime, Kohli moved Zampa’s leg spider with himself and reached his half-century of 50 births.

Zampa, however, threw Shreyas Iyer (7) and got Kohli’s esteemed wicket for the fifth time in ODI cricket. The Indian skipper was caught on the border with Ashton Agar who helped Mitchell Starc in the catch relay.

Rahul took the lead in the death overs and hit six fours and three sixes, raised his half century of 38 balls to push India past 300 and earn the man of the match. He helped India score 89 points in the last 10 overs.

“Every day I have been given different roles and responsibilities and I enjoy it,” Rahul said.

“ I got a good start today and the ball came up nicely. Was also happy with the pedestrian tracking tasks. “He was wearing the gloves instead of Rishabh Pant, who was excluded from the competition due to a concussion.

The pursuit of Australia lost David Warner (15) early thanks to a stunning one-handed catch by Manish Pandey.

AP

Steve Smith from Australia is chasing his team.

Smith and Aaron Finch (33) rebuilt the innings. Although Finch was divested from Ravindra Jadeja, Smith kept Australia informed of the asking price. He found a competent partner in Labuschagne, and Australia crossed 150 in the 25th. When Labuschagne tried to increase the score, he was trapped in deep Jadeja.

Alex Carey added 18 out of 17 balls, but Kuldeep Yadav delivered the double blow in the 38th that changed the game.

First Carey was eliminated midway and Smith played on and fell two hundred hundred.

The lower middle order of Australia did not have enough firepower to achieve the victory.

“We were only one time lower than what we wanted at every stage of the hunt,” Finch said.

advertisement