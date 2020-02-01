Advertisement

India, Asia’s third largest economy, will jump back from five percent growth in 2019-20 to six to 6.5 percent in the next fiscal year 2020-21 from April, as the long-awaited The Economic Survey predicts Friday before the budget today is revealed.

The poll, a detailed report on the country’s economic performance that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented in parliament, found that while India is experiencing weak global growth, the slowdown in investment due to financial sector problems has led to that Growth is currently dropping to a decade low for tax purposes.

The poll was launched as a prelude to the budget meeting with a speech by President Ram Nath Kovind to both houses in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The document set the tone for the annual budget and found that five percent growth was forecast to be the lowest in 11 years in 2019-2020 – from the previous estimate of seven percent in July 2019. Analysts said the dream goal of 5 Trillion USD to be reached within the year For the year 2025, growth of currently $ 2,936 trillion is targeted. In five years, India has to grow at a turbulent annual rate of 11.24 percent.

They argued that even assuming that the economy, which is currently the seventh largest in the world and will exceed $ 3 trillion this year by mid-2020, could see a modest recovery in 2020-21 that is projected at six per thousand and will maintain this growth momentum over the next five years, leaving only $ 3.93 trillion, more than a trillion less than the $ 5 trillion target.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), said at an afternoon press conference that the survey was a synthesis of the old and the new. “We have a slowdown in the Indian economy, part of which is due to the slowdown in the global economy in 2019.”

If prosperity had not been undermined by delinquent delinquents, we could have spent almost double on social sectors.

Subramanian called for measures to enable markets, promote business-friendly policies and strengthen confidence in the economy. According to the survey, creating ethical wealth is key to an economy of $ 5 trillion by 2025.

According to the CEA, the Indian banking sector needs to adapt to the size of the Indian economy. The survey suggested the creation of a fin tech hub for PSBs – the Public Sector Banking Network (PSBN), in which employees participate in PSBs through employee stock option plans.

“The change in the composition of (BSE) Sensex over the years shows that business-friendly guidelines create a level playing field, offer opportunities for everyone and keep established companies on their toes,” he said.

The Chief Economic Advisor, citing examples of 2G spectrum fraud, has warned the government not to take any measures that favor some companies for the common good of all. The economic survey advocates business-friendly policies and warns of anti-crime policies that erode prosperity.

The economic survey also found that over 4.3 trillion rupees of taxpayers’ money were invested in PSBs as government equity. In 2019, every rupee of tax money was invested in PSBs, an average of 23 paise lost. The state of the banking sector in India must therefore be given urgent attention.

“Laws that have survived their relevance can have unintended negative consequences. For example, the law on essential raw materials must differentiate between storage and storage,” Subramanian noted. Government intervention such as debt relief or food subsidies lead to distortions in the functioning of the free market. The survey found that debt relief schemes disrupted the culture of credit and disrupted the formal flow of credit to farmers they wanted to benefit from.

According to the survey, which was printed in lavender color – just like the color of the new Rs100 banknote – growth slowed to 4.5 percent in the July-September quarter. The increase in the second half of 2019-20 would be mainly due to ten positive factors, such as the first revival of NIFTY this year, an optimistic secondary market, higher FDI flows, the rise in demand pressure and positive prospects for rural consumption, the recovery industrial activity, the steady improvement in manufacturing, the growth of goods exports, a higher build-up of foreign exchange reserves and a positive growth rate of the GST revenue collection.

She noted that the share of formal employment increased from 17.9 percent in 2011-12 to 22.8 percent in 2017-18, due to formalization in the economy.

The survey said that wealth should be distributed, it must first be created and called to respect the creators of wealth with respect. The survey found that government intervention appears to be ineffective in stabilizing the price of goods such as onions.

In order to stimulate growth, new ideas for the manufacturing industry were called for. B. “Assemble for the world in India” to create jobs. To further simplify business operations, the pre-budget paper called for eliminating port bureaucracy to encourage exports, as well as measures to facilitate business entry, property registration, tax payment, and contract enforcement ,

The survey also called for improved governance in public sector banks and the need for greater information disclosure to build trust. It’s also about dwarfism in the banking sector.

The document, which outlines the state of the Indian economy, states that the country’s decline in GDP has bottomed out. The overarching theme of this year’s economic survey is “Wealth Creation” and lists ten new ideas to achieve this.

The survey found that annual economic growth slowed to 4.5 percent in the July-September quarter. This was the slowest pace since 2013 as demand and private investment weakened. At the beginning of the month, the Ministry of Statistics announced in a statement that GDP is expected to grow by 5.0 percent in 2019-2020, which is slower than the 6.8 percent in 2018-19.

Analysts found that the slowdown in growth has put pressure on the government to push reforms, as five rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India have barely helped. It will likely also cause the finance minister to provide additional fiscal stimulus when she presents the annual budget today.

Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities, said the 2019-20 Economic Survey focused on the importance of market forces for economic growth and development. “It is important that wealth creation, the overarching theme of the survey, further advance the vision of the $ 5 trillion economy over the next few years. The details of the survey are also encouraging as the focus is on exports, less government intervention and confidence building As a public good, the government’s approach to stimulating potential economic growth is clearly outlined by targeted business facilitation, privatization, etc. “

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, President of the Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (Assocham), said proactive measures should be taken to put India among the top 50 nations in the global order of business simplification and to make the market globally competitive , “We strongly recommend bold fiscal incentives in the labor-intensive sectors that are said to have a knock-on effect on improving job creation and the GDP ratio.”

Hiranandani said Assocham strongly urged the central government to announce bold political and fiscal measures to recover from the severe economic downturn and the somnolent market scenario. “The success of economic green shoots lies in connecting the right points for economic prosperity in an immediate time frame.”

The very weak growth forecast for 2019-20 at five percent within the expected limits shows that growth has bottomed out. The economic survey highlighted the need to ease the budgetary slowdown on prudent spending, with the primary aim of recovering from the economic slowdown.

If private equity firm Blackstone’s forecasts are to be expected, the Modi government is likely to continue business-friendly growth reforms in 2020, and the Indian economy is expected to grow by six percent, while markets could grow by up to six percent 20 percent.

In its October 2019 forecast, the International Monetary Fund had forecast growth of 6.1 percent for India in 2019, with the prospect of reaching seven percent in 2020. Even in the most optimistic scenario, with annual growth of 7.5 percent as in 2014 -18, it will take 7.5 years for India to reach the $ 5 trillion target. The accounting firm EY said India not only needs to grow nine percent annually for five years, but also to increase the overall investment rate to 38 percent of GDP to achieve the goal of turning India into a $ 5 trillion economy. – [email protected]

