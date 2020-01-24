India is facing the first fall in direct taxes in at least two decades - News

advertisement

Corporate and income tax collection in India for the current year is likely to fall for the first time in at least two decades, over half a dozen senior tax officials said, amid a sharp fall in economic growth and a reduction in corporate tax rates.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed for direct tax collection of 13.5 trillion rupees ($ 189 billion) for the year ending March 31 – an increase of 17 percent over the previous fiscal year.

However, a sharp drop in demand has struck companies, forcing companies to cut back on investments and jobs, breaking tax collection and encouraging the government to predict 5 percent growth for this fiscal year – the slowest in 11 years.

The tax authorities had managed to collect only 23 trillion rupees from January 23, more than 5.5 percent below the amount collected by the same point last year, a senior tax official said.

After collecting taxes from companies in the first three quarters, officials generally collect about 30-35 percent of annual direct taxes in the last three months, according to data from the last three years.

But eight senior tax officials interviewed by Reuters said that despite their efforts, direct tax collection would probably fall below the 11.5 trillion collected in 2018-19.

“Forget the target. This will be the first time we ever see a fall in direct tax collection,” said a New Delhi tax official.

He estimates that the collection of direct taxes for this year could end up about 10 percent below fiscal 2019.

Direct taxes generally account for around 80 percent of the government’s annual revenue forecasts, and the deficit may require the government to encourage borrowing to meet spending commitments.

Tax officials also say that a surprising reduction in the nominal corporate tax rate last year aimed at wooing manufacturers and stimulating investment in Asia’s third largest economy is another important reason for the slow tax collection.

“We will be very happy if we can break even with what we collected last year,” said another senior tax official in the financial capital Mumbai, the largest tax generator, which accounts for around a third of direct tax revenues. “But given the state of the economy, I am not that hopeful.”

