U-19 World Cup semi-finals: India limits Pakistan to 172.



Team India convincingly beat Pakistan at their U19 World Cup in South Africa on Tuesday to qualify for the final.

The boys in blue hit the opponent with 10 gates (176) when chasing a target of 173.

This is India’s third consecutive U19 World Cup final.

Previously, Pakistan had the lead in the big ticket semi-final against India at the ICC U19 World Cup on Tuesday with 172 goals. Fast bowler Sushant Mishra was India’s tallest wicket taker with three scalp muscles, including Pakistani captain and top scorer Rohail Nazir.

Pakistan lost two gates in the first 10 overs, which put the breaks on their hit rate. Mishra fired Mohammad Huraira in the second half, after which Fahad Munir fell to Ravi Bishnoi in ninth place. Opener Haider Ali and Nazir held almost 19 overs before the former Yashasvi Jaiswal fell.

Pakistan’s hit rate hardly improved despite the presence of Nazir at one end as the gates fell on the other. Qasim Akram had gotten out of control due to a great mix-up that resulted in both batsmen sitting at the same end of the field. Mohammad Harris then crashed in the 35th on a brilliant shot of Divyaansh Saxena on the deep square leg in front of Atharva Ankolekar.

Kartik Tyagi then fired Irfan Khan while Bishnoi got his second wicket of the day in the form of Abbas Afridi. Then Mishra released Nazir on 62 of 102 balls, which Tyagi met again by releasing Tahir Hussain. Mishra wrapped up the Aamir Ali wicket.

Short results: Pakistan 172 (Rohail Nazir 62, Haider Ali 56; Sushant Mishra 3/28) against India

(More details are expected)

