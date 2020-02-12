India condemned the hideous terrorist attack in Afghanistan’s Kabul on February 11 and claimed that the international community must unite in the fight against terrorism.

A suicide bombing of a military academy in the Afghan capital killed at least five people on February 11, the first major attack in the city in months.

India has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack that led to the death of some Afghan nationals at Marshal Fahim’s National Defense University in Kabul on February 11, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and injured, as well as to the government and people of Afghanistan. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, ”it said.

The international community must unite in the fight against terrorism and hold the perpetrators and sponsors of terrorism accountable, the MEA said.

