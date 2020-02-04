Advertisement

Navdeep Suri has taken on the responsibility of the co-chair of his country’s Expo 2020 Dubai Committee.



The Indian organizing team, which is preparing to participate in Expo 2020 in Dubai, has a new leadership.

Navdeep Singh Suri, a recipient of the Order of the United Arab Emirates for Zayed II, who until recently was India’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, has taken on the responsibility of the co-chair of his country’s Expo 2020 Dubai Committee.

“We hope to curate some wonderful content that shows our country’s achievements and diversity in the India Pavilion,” Suri told Wam.

After taking on his new responsibility, Dr. Sangita Reddy, President of the Association of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, FICCI: “I look forward to his [Suris] valuable contributions to demonstrate the strength and achievements of our nation in the Indian Pavilion.”

FICCI is the industrial partner of the Indian government for participation in the Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Suri replied that he was looking forward to working closely with Dr. Reddy’s team will work together to show “an outstanding Indian presence” at the upcoming event.

Suri was one of the leading Arabists in India’s diplomatic corps and, in addition to his last term in Abu Dhabi, was ambassador to Egypt and high commissioner in Australia.

After retiring from the Indian Foreign Service last September, Suri became a Distinguished Fellow and director of the Center for New Economic Diplomacy at the Observer Research Foundation.

