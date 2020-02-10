<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4691701002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=arizona-politics%2Cconfusion%2Coverall-negative%2Cpolitics%2Cprimary%2Celection%2Cpresidential-primaries%2Cvoting%2Cvoter-suppression%2Cprimary-elections%2Carizona-elections-2020%2Cvoting%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fopinion&ssts=opinion%2Fop-ed%2Fabekwok&series=" name="snow-player/4691701002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/07/USAT/f04cf479-bfc1-4a2b-9460-e365dac940ec-military_book_for_deployment_16x9_Thumbnail.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Opinion: Arizona’s confusing presidential voting rules mean that independents have to change political affiliations to vote.

Arizonians must register by February 18 to take part in the March 22 democratic presidential election. (Photo:

Getty Images / iStockphoto

)

Quite a few independent people have cried to suppress voters after the 2016 presidential election in Arizona.

And quite a few of them will make the same cry on March 17th.

Especially those who change their political affiliation but do not do it in time to qualify for the vote.

Or those who have not changed affiliations and are rejected in the elections. Or those who insist on submitting a preliminary ballot anyway just to have the ballot cast.

Your voice will only be suppressed if you allow it

There will be unfortunate campers. You can bring anything but to the bank.

I sympathize to a certain point. Arizona’s election rules regarding the primaries can be confusing and startling. They mainly affect independent voters, who account for a third of the state’s nearly four million registered voters. More on that in a moment.

But none of these restricted access rights – whether you think this is a major disenfranchisement to the voters or a minor inconvenience – is an accomplished fact unless you allow it, either through ignorance or apathy.

You must register by February 18th to cast a vote

Think of this as a gentle reminder. If you are independent – that is, not registered as a party – and want to have a say in who the Democratic presidential candidate should be, you must:

1) Switch your registration to Democrat;

2) and do it by February 18th.

This also applies to discontented Republicans. (The Arizona GOP has canceled the Republican presidential election because Donald Trump is running for a second term, which in itself could trigger some cries of voter repression.)

After February 18th, you’re out of luck. And it would be up to you.

Don’t fall victim to confusing rules

So that you don’t forget, an appeal by the Arizona Democratic Party to open the presidential primaries last year failed, although the argument to do so has strong advantages.

That means Arizona allows independents to vote in all other state primaries, except for the presidential ones, creating a confusing two-tier system. And that the cost of the presidential primaries is borne by taxpayers and not by the two dominant political parties.

The confusion may not be great, but it is real. In the Arizona presidential election in 2016, more than 18,000 preliminary independent ballots were cast. An unknown number of other independent voters have been excluded from polling stations.

I do not believe that the Arizona rules are equivalent to suppressing voters, even if the state can and should act to make them clearer and more coherent. In the meantime, independents can re-register to be a democratic challenger against Trump if they act by February 18.

You can reach Abe Kwok at [email protected] On Twitter: @abekwok.

