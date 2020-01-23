advertisement

Representatives from three Scottish locations tell us what being part of IVW means to them

Now a national fixture in the UK live music calendar, with a similar US operation in the summer, Independent Venue Week remains champion of the kind of small and independent grassroots music venues that most people who love and continue to offer live music. some of their most formative and exciting experiences.

Throughout Scotland there are weekly programs at locations including Edinburgh’s beloved Sneaky Petes, including sets of local artists Cloth and Carla J Easton, while Glasgow will welcome performances at Sauchiehall Street, Broadcast, Flying Duck and Southside Local, the Glad Café. , among other things. There will also be gigs at Aberdeen’s Krakatoa and Dundee’s Beat Generator Live, including a special intimate show in the latter by Twin Atlantic, as part of their comeback trail. Here we talk to three Scottish locations about what Independent Venue Week means to them.

Jamie Forrester, Events Booker and Venue Manager at Leith Depot, Edinburgh

This will be Leith Depot’s fourth Independent Venue Week. We look forward to it every year because it is a great opportunity for young bands and musicians, as well as seasoned professionals, to get together and celebrate live music. We treat IVW as a week long party, it brings energy and a good atmosphere. It feels like a big event, and people like to come along to be part of it.

I think we offer a supporting grassroots music location; a welcoming and safe place for bands and artists to do what they do. We feel proud to be part of the community and we are in a happy position to offer a special space for art, creativity, music and culture – and in return people feel free to express themselves here and with contact each other. Our location offers young people a platform to perform, and it gives locals the opportunity to organize a performance, a film screening or a club night, and the opportunity to see larger name bands in an intimate setting.

Next week we have a full week of performances ranging from rock to electronics, folk to punk and everything in between – including FemmeFest 2020, a full day of female musicians playing original music. Flow State Music and Stellar Sounds are organizing a fundraising event for Save Leith Walk (the campaign to save the block that Leith Depot is part of being knocked down for development), and Callum Mackinnon is organizing its album launch for Bottle of Rain. It’s a great line-up, we look forward to it.

Certainly, IVW is fun to be part of. It is a great annual music event that connects bands and stages with people and emphasizes the need for live music while recognizing local businesses.

Ryan Drever, press and marketing officer at 432 Presents, Glasgow (The Hug & Pint, Blue Arrow)

Since the opening in June 2015 we participate in Independent Venue Week via the Hug & Pint, and now also with the Blue Arrow. We are passionate about live music and the communities in the heart of independent locations, so it made sense to be part of something that supports that. So many iconic locations throughout the UK have been squeezed or closed, but it’s great that so many people are now showing their support for these smaller places, without which many of the biggest acts on the planet hadn’t had a place to start.

We take our programming very seriously and always book what we care about, but IVW brings a brand that people recognize, so it feels like its own festival. We would like to think that people come to see our shows because they are strong shows, but also want to support local locations, but shows registered as part of IVW means that they are all together, so I think it encourages people to go to places to go where they have never been before or to put an end to something. They are usually all very busy, and overlapping with Celtic Connections, there is a particularly large buzz in Glasgow during that week, which is pretty extraordinary for such a miserable month.

We have a mix of things next week, including Giant Drag, Rev Magnetic and the one and only Romeo Taylor. I assume that acts have the advantage of being part of something supportive, which emphasizes their show and offers a window for different audiences that they would not normally find. Seeing a band that you love setting up hell in your favorite hangout is about as good as it gets, although it is also incredibly challenging to run a small location. Like any small company, you can get anything and everything at any time. That is why supporting the local community and the wider music industry is incredibly important.

I think IVW brings a sense of solidarity. People of all ages who have grown up to go to live shows have undoubtedly quickly found places that they love and love to play, but many of those places are now unfortunately lost. So IVW is about something as simple as putting your money on your mouth and showing your support. Great places have passed over the years and have disappeared, and I think joining this banner this week is a great way to emphasize how many like-minded location communities there are in the UK. It’s amazing, but we have to work hard to keep these places going.

Chris Wemyss, Venue Manager at Mac Arts, Galashiels

Mac Arts has been participating in Independent Venue Week for three years. For a geographically isolated location like ours, being part of IVW is part of a community of locations, and it sends a message to audiences, artists, promoters, and other locations that we are the same as – if not better than – many others 300 capacity locations in the central belt. We see a slight revival of visitors during the week, and being part of something bigger brings our new audience.

We are the only location in the Scottish Borders that programs similar acts as Sneaky Petes (in Edinburgh) and King Tuts (in Glasgow), albeit in lower numbers at the moment, so if we didn’t exist, people would go to Edinburgh or Newcastle to travel to experience what we can offer, or to accept local covers. The biggest pressure for us is the number of visitors. We thought we would attract a regular crowd from around the location, but we have now discovered that transportation is a major problem. Some local cities do not have direct transport connections or the last bus is very early.

We are also struggling to be seen as part of the tour circuit; Galashiels is not on the bucket list of many people. However, we have overcome much of that by making sure we do better than many locations. We cook for the head, the support, their crew and ours, and we all sit down together for the performance, and support bands are well paid. All this has paid off in securing shows from Scouting for Girls, the Wedding Present, Jah Wobble, the Vaselines, John Cooper Clarke, Tide Lines and so on.

Our IVW line-up has grown over the years. The first two years we gave only one show during the week, with the Ninth Wave in 2018 and then Bossy Love in ’19, but this year we have three; the launch of the Sound Cycle album of the Borders Youth Music Forum, Salsa Celtica and Honeyblood with support from Indigo Velvet. As a rural location, it is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a national event that puts us on an equal footing with other locations, allowing us to open more doors.

This year the IVW team is coming to our Salsa Celtica gig and we get a few shout outs on BBC 6 Music and from Vic Galloway on Radio Scotland. I am sure all of these things are helped by being part of IVW and being a member of other national organizations such as the Music Venues Trust, and that promoters and artists are attracted to a location that is part of IVW, rather than a unknown local pub with a back room.

Independent Venue Week takes place at different locations in Scotland from Mon 27 Jan to Sun 2 Feb. See independentvenueweek.com for a complete overview of IVW shows in Scotland.

