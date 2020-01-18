advertisement

The BMTC will ride additional buses to and from Chinnaswamy stadium for the third ODI cricket match on January 19 between India and Australia for fans.

Buses are operated from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and until 11.30 p.m. after the race. based on ticket issuance.

The buses include: SBS-1K: Kadugodi bus standard; G-2: Sarjapura, G-3: Electronics City, G-4: Bannerghatta National Park, G-6: Kengeri, KHB Quarters, G-7: Janapriya Township, G-8: Nelamangala, G-9: Yelahanka 5th Phase , G-10: Yelahanka, G-11: Bagalur; and 317-G: Hosakote.

BMTC will also operate additional buses from Baiyappanahalli, S.V. Road, Nayandahalli and Jaalahalli Cross metro stations.

.

