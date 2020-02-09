FINISHED

The Urenui River in northern Taranaki is prone to high mud deposits and algal blooms.

According to a report by the Taranaki Regional Council, seven Taranaki estuaries are susceptible to heavy sediment loads and too many minerals and nutrients that endanger marine life, habitat loss and recreational facilities.

Twenty river mouths in the region were examined in the 2019 Endangerment Assessment Report.

The estuaries included Waitotara, Waitara, Patea, Whenuakura, Tangahoe, Tongaporutu, Waingongoro, Waiongana, Kaupokonui, Waiwhakaiho, Mimi, Urenui, Mohakatino, Manawapou, Onaero, Oakura, Tapuae, Timaru, Te Henui and Katikara.

The group was divided into four types, depending on low, medium or high freshwater inflows and whether the estuaries were limited or open.

The ecologists Dr. Ben and Barry Robertson’s TRC assessment found that the Taranaki estuaries are susceptible to sedimentation and eutrophication if overly enriched with minerals and nutrients, which can lead to excessive algae growth and depletion of oxygen.

Sedimentation and eutrophication are two of the main problems that estuaries face in New Zealand.

Increased sedimentation in estuaries can have significant adverse effects on their ecology and comfort, the report said.

The report recommended that the 20 estuaries be monitored regularly for one, three, five and ten years, depending on the level of sedimentation and eutrophication.

Seven estuaries – Mohakatino, Tongaporutu, Urenui, Mimi, Waitara, Patea and Waitotara – were found to be moderately to highly susceptible to sedimentation due to high sediment loads.

Eutrophication, which caused increased growth of phytoplankton blooms, was less problematic at estuaries that are well-washed by the tides.

Both Oakura and Katikara were classified as highly to moderately susceptible to eutrophication due to the nutrient accumulation in the water.