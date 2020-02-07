Advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – We told you about the new bus-only lanes in the Galleria area, but METRO is now planning to do the same in another location.

METRO announced the construction of a new 7.6-mile S-Bahn on the Katy Freeway on Friday. The ramp connects the city center with the Galleria and the new Northwest Transit Center, which is currently under construction.

The lane is designed for METRO express buses that run like trains with flat boarding and ticket platforms. Part of the new bus line will operate high above the highways and will include brand new transit stations in Studemont, Shepherd and Durham. According to METRO, ABC13 is a cheaper alternative to building a railway line.

“It had the characteristics of a light rail, but we can do it for half the price, which means it is an opportunity,” said Tom Lambert, CEO of METRO.

METRO said this line could be connected to the planned high-speed line that will allow drivers to and from Dallas to connect to downtown Houston.

There is no construction schedule yet, but it will be the next Bus Rapid Transit project after the 610 project and the completion of Post Oak.

