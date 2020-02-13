Are you a small business owner? Do you want to speed up your business in 2020? Would you like to learn how you can integrate technology into your business processes, improve your efficiency, productivity and customer satisfaction? Would you like to reduce delays and errors in your daily operations? If so, take part Techpoint SME Clinic 2020,

You learn during training;

How to get your business online

Data analysis for small businesses

Social media marketing

Online customer communication

Here’s how to sell online, including tips and hacks to help you grow your business.

You can also connect with other companies and technology solution providers to influence your company’s growth.

date: Saturday, February 29, 2020

time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

venue: National Theater, Iganmu, Lagos

Register here for free. Don’t miss the opportunity to grow your business in 2020.

————————————————– – ————

Sponsored content