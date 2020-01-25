Including Donald Trump's links to the removal of the Ukrainian ambassador, the report says

advertisement

Donald Trump can be heard in a taped 2018 conversation in which he said he wanted to get rid of the US ambassador to Ukraine, whose removal a year later became an issue in the president’s ongoing accusation trial.

The recording was provided to congress researchers by Lev Parnas, an employee of Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Mr. Parnas was reportedly among a small group who spoke with Mr. Trump when the recording was made.

According to ABC News, Trump demanded the removal of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch at a dinner in April 2018 at his Washington hotel.

The Associated Press reported on Friday evening that the recording has now been given by the lawyer of Mr. Parnas to the House Intelligence Committee. The democrat president Adam Schiff, president of the House Panel, helps the settlement procedures against Trump. Marie Yovanovitch, whose removal from her role as US ambassador to Ukraine is prominent in the process of depositing Donald Trump (Andrew Harnik / AP)

The recording also seems to contradict the President’s statements that he did not know Mr. Parnas, a key figure in the investigation.

ABC said a speaker who appears to be Mr. Trump, who says in the recording, “Get rid of her! Get her tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her tomorrow. Get her out. OK? Do it.”

Parnas and co-worker Igor Fruman worked with Mr. Giuliani on an attempt to persuade Ukraine to announce that it would investigate former vice-president Joe Biden.

At the recording, the two men tell Trump that the US ambassador has offended him, leading directly to the President’s clear remarks.

The White House denied any suggestion of presidential abuses.

“Every president in our history has had the right to put people who support his agenda and policies in his records,” said White House Secretary, Stephanie Grisham.

Ms. Yovanovitch, who was considered an obstacle to investigating Mr. Biden and his son Hunter, was not recalled from her position until April 2019.

She said the decision was based on “unfounded and false claims made by people with clearly questionable motives” that she was unfaithful to Mr. Trump.

Parnas seems to say on the recording: “The biggest problem there, I think we should start with the ambassador, where we should start. She is still left of the Clinton government. “

Later he will hear Mr. Trump say, “She’s actually walking around and saying to everyone,” Wait, he’s being accused, wait a minute. “

House researchers have worked on documenting an almost year-long effort by Mr Parnas and Mr Giuliani to remove Mrs. Yovanovitch from her position.

Parnas and Fruman have recently been indicted by the Southern District of New York on charges of, among other things, conspiracy to commit campaign financing fraud. Both have argued not guilty. Lev Parnas, reportedly among the small group of people to whom Mr Trump made a demand that his Ukrainian ambassador be withdrawn (Seth Wenig / AP)

Democrats grabbed the rapture as further proof of Mr. Trump’s involvement.

“If this is additional evidence of his involvement in that attempt to smear her out, this would certainly confirm much of what we have heard, but I am not yet in a position to analyze it without looking at it,” said Schiff said.

Parnas has conducted a number of interviews in recent days claiming that Mr. Trump was aware of the plan to remove Mrs. Yovanovitch.

Mr Trump has distanced himself from Mr Parnas, whose credibility and motives have been questioned by Trump supporters.

“I don’t know any Parnas other than I think I’ve had photos taken, which I do with thousands of people,” Trump said last week.

“But I just met him. I don’t know him at all. Don’t know what he’s about, don’t know where he’s from, don’t know anything about him. I can only tell you that this is a hoax. “

The Associated Press did not review the recording. A request to Mr Parnas and his lawyer for comment was not immediately answered.

The president is tried in the Senate after the House charged him last month, accusing him of abusing his office by asking Ukraine to investigate the Bidens while refusing military assistance from an American ally at war with his neighbor Russia.

The second accusation article accuses Mr. Trump of obstructing Congress by refusing to transfer documents or allowing officials to testify in the House probe.

Republicans have defended Mr Trump’s actions where necessary and see the trial as a politically motivated attempt to weaken him in his re-election campaign.

Republicans have a majority of 53-47 in the Senate and acquittal is considered likely.

