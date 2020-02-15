ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) – Inbee Park, seven times the main champion, has not won an LPGA tournament in nearly two years. Her 19 tour victories include trophies in Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia.

It could add Australia to that sum in the Asia Pacific region soon.

Park took a 3-stroke lead after a 5-under-68-year-old at the Women’s Australian Open on Saturday, including a 40-foot birdie putt on the 18th in Royal Adelaide. It had a total of 54 holes with 15 out of 204 holes.

Nineteen-year-old Ayean Cho will play with her South Korean compatriot in the last group. Cho shot 69 on Saturday and was alone in second place. The American Marina Alex was third after 70, four strokes behind.

“I had similar putts yesterday that didn’t go in, but I did today,” said Park. “I will play under a lot of pressure tomorrow, but it should be a fun day, I love the golf course. I will love.” The atmosphere.”

“It’s been a while since I played in Australia. My caddy and physiotherapist are Australian. I hope that I can celebrate with them tomorrow.”

Park last won on the LPGA Tour at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in mid-March 2018. This is the next tournament stop on the 2020 tour – from March 19 to 22 in Phoenix – after the cancellation of tournaments in Thailand (where Park won in 2013 ), in Singapore (where Park won the HSBC Women’s Champions in 2015 and 2017) and in China.

These tournaments were canceled due to a virus outbreak that started in China and infected more than 67,000 people worldwide. The World Health Organization has named the disease COVID-19 and refers to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

