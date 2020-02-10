Like many parents, when their young children are a little under the weather, Ofer Dekel often measures his boy’s temperature.

But in Dekel’s case, his concern for his son Liam increases when he lives in the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic: in Wuhan, China.

Dekel, a 56-year-old businessman from Haifa, Israel, has lived in Wuhan for many years with his Chinese wife Nana, the mother of his two youngest children, both of whom are under 10 years old.

The authorities have blocked the city to stop the virus from spreading. Anyone whose temperature rises above 99.32 degrees Fahrenheit will be sent to large quarantine centers.

On Friday morning, Liam’s temperature rose to almost 99 degrees.

“I will do everything we can to spend this Shabbat together at home,” Dekel wrote on Facebook.

Dekel wrote several times a day in Hebrew on the social media site in Hebrew, giving an intimate overview with videos and photos of how his Sino-Israeli family is dealing with the situation. He cares for Liam’s temperature, isolation, cares for his lonely neighbors and friends, and ensures care with minimal interaction with the infected outside world.

“We have just learned that the decision has been changed: there will be no house inspection so as not to risk the virus being transmitted.” We must report daily if a person’s temperature rises above 37.4 ° C [99.32 ° F]. The pressure is gone, ”he wrote on Friday. His followers replied with hundreds of tips on how to keep the boy’s temperature low.

Brazilian citizens from China’s Wuhan infested with coronaviruses will arrive at the Air Force base in Anapolis, Goias state, Brazil, on February 9, 2020. ADRIANO MACHADO / REUTERS

Earlier this week, Dekel wrote that he had a high fever himself and was worried that he was infected with the virus. The fever finally broke and appeared to be nothing worse than an ordinary flu.

According to the Chinese government, the virus killed at least 636 people and infected at least 31,161 on Friday, and many believe that these official statistics are far from complete, the New York Times reported. The death rate for Hubei Province, in which Wuhan is located, was 2.8 percent on Thursday.

Fear has caused several major airlines, including KLM and Air France, to suspend flights across China, which affects trade. The virus has spread to other countries in Asia and beyond.

People with fever in Wuhan are now being transferred to an observation center where Ministry of Health personnel determine who has the virus and who does not have a fever and cannot be released.

“The problem is that the observatory is surrounded by hundreds of sick people, some of whom must be infected with the virus,” Dekel wrote. “I can’t imagine how my boy will be transferred to such a facility.”

Dekel’s family has had to stay in the house for the past 16 days and has had only a few short opportunities to get groceries outdoors. On Thursday Dekel humorously wrote about the “miracles” with which his family is blessed inside. One of them was the “Bamba Wonder” – the discovery of a forgotten bag of the popular Israeli corn snack with a peanut flavor.

Another was what Dekel called “the mask miracle”.

People wearing face masks will use an escalator in Hong Kong on February 9, 2020

“Nana cleaned up the cupboards and found a surgical mask and goggles that she had forgotten when protecting her face while cooking,” he wrote. “Thanks to this mask, Nana can go outside and stock up on food. We are not hungry here, but the food is running low and we have to shop. There are no home deliveries. Nana will be able to come out protected and bring food back. ”

The tensions around Dekel’s vegetarianism begin to build, which is challenging because he can’t eat canned meat.

In a passage, Dekel wrote:

“You are causing problems with the food,” says Nana wearily before we arrive. “All delicious food is for you because you don’t eat meat. Vegetables are as rare as diamonds these days and you have 80% of diamonds.”

Last week, the residents organized a solidarity campaign in which millions of people stood and sang near their closed glass windows in the evening: “Wuhan jia yu”, which means “Go, Wuhan, go,” Dekel wrote.

The gesture that thundered through the deserted streets of the city and into the houses of its residents moved him to tears, he wrote.

On January 24, Dekel and Liam waved an Israeli flag in front of their window after learning that Israel knew no Israelis living in Wuhan.

“I want people to know that we are here and that Israel is part of it,” Dekel wrote.