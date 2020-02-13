Learn about new analytics requirements for development projects and land use plans. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) works with County Mendocino and the cities of Fort Bragg, Point Arena, Ukiah, and Willits to implement changes to the environmental impact assessment under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). MCOG holds two public meetings to share these changes and hear comments about them.

Draft Senate 743, signed by Governor Brown in 2013, called on the state to change the CEQA’s assessment of the environmental impact of transportation. The aim of this legislation was to remove obstacles to infill development, public transport projects and projects that promote walking and cycling. This legislation changes the measurement of the impact on transport under the CEQA from the service level to the vehicle miles traveled. This change will affect the analysis of new development projects and land use plans.

MCOG will hold two public meetings to explain the new requirements and changes proposed for transportation analysis under the CEQA. We invite you to attend one of the following public meetings:

Ukiah: February 18, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the conference room of the UC Farm Advisor, 890 N. Bush St.

Fort Bragg: February 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the town hall of Fort Bragg, 363 N. Main St.

MCOG was founded in 1972 as a common law agreement mandated by state law to pay for state and federal modes of transportation, provide regional planning, and serve as a regional forum. MCOG is overseen by a committee consisting of two district regulators, a nationwide public representative and a councilor from each of the four incorporated cities. For more information, contact Loretta Ellard at [email protected] or 707-234-3434 or on the agency’s website at www.mendocinocog.org.