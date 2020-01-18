In the West Bank, Jewish settlers, with the approval of the Supreme Court, are recruiting the Palestinians for their mission

advertisement

“What you’re doing is provocation,” Justice Menachem Mazuz scolded lawyer Eitay Mack last Sunday. Mazuz referred to a petition attempting to cancel the Umm Zuqa Nature Reserve and Fire Zone 903 in the northern Jordan Valley for discrimination against the Palestinians in favor of Jewish settlers. Several people present at the hearing said the judge not only scolded the lawyer but actually shouted at the lawyer.

This hearing brought together three Israeli traditions, and not for the first time. The first is the creation of nature reserves, national parks, and fire zones to safely narrow the Palestinian expanse. The second is the persistent disregard for this methodological expropriation by the High Court. The third and most recent tradition that is trying to turn the existing order upside down is activism to defend the right of the Palestinians to access their land.

The hearing took place several days before Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced seven new West Bank nature reserves and the expansion of twelve more (including Umm Zuqa). The defense minister’s press release said with typical bravery: “For the first time since the Oslo Accord, there is good news for the settlements in Judea and Samaria (as if the settlement in the West Bank had stagnated since 1994).

Today we are greatly strengthening the land of Israel and expanding the Jewish settlement in Area C. With deeds, not with words. In Judea and Samaria there are natural sites with incredible landscapes. We will expand the existing ones and also open up new locations. I invite all Israelis to explore the country, come to Judea and Samaria, hike, discover and continue the Zionist project. ”

Even without knowing about Bennett’s upcoming announcement, Mazuz labeled the petition “provocation” as his seal of approval for the Zionist project and the discrimination imposed by the use of nature reserves. Mazuz is not a pioneer, however. The High Court judges have been doing this for decades by refusing to face Israeli discrimination in planning policies in the West Bank.

The “provocative” petition was filed on behalf of 40 Israeli activists who regularly accompany Palestinian shepherds and farmers, who are threatened by the army and settlers. They hoped against the hope that judges Mazuz, Anat Baron and Hanan Melcer would draw attention to the inequality of treatment between Jews and Palestinians when it comes to Israeli statements under various pretexts about closed areas and the resulting expropriation of Palestinians.

It is forbidden to build in nature reserves, and yet Israeli Jews built the “Uri Farm” in Umm Zuqa. Despite demolition orders, the outpost is growing. Dror Etkes, who is investigating Israeli policies to conquer Palestinian land in the West Bank, estimates that this outpost extends over 2,000 dunams within the nature reserve and fire zone. Not only is the outpost growing, its residents are also harassing Palestinian shepherds, preventing them from bringing their sheep to the pastures that they had used for years before the outpost appeared. Since the outpost was established, IDF soldiers have also chased the shepherds and their sheep out of the area. The petition contains information on dozens of incidents in which Palestinian shepherds were harassed by settlers and soldiers.

Dror Etkes, a researcher of Israeli politics to conquer Palestinian land in the West Bank, in 2014. אייל טואג Eyal Toueg

In the meantime, Jewish residents of the outpost or other Israeli Jews are working unhindered on a 92 dunam plot and harvesting in the middle of the fire zone, which partially overlaps the nature reserve. Palestinians who work their land (private or leased) in the fire zone are punished: the civil administration and the army destroy their crops and confiscate their tractors. Just last week, the army confiscated four tractors in Wadi al-Maleh in the northern Jordan Valley.

In response to Umm Zuqa’s petition, the state confirmed that the outpost was illegally constructed in a nature reserve and partially in fire zone 903. The prosecutor also pointed out that, despite the law, the state is not required to evacuate the outpost, orders for demolition issued against the structures there.

“Why didn’t you ask to dismantle the outpost?” Asked Mazuz Mack, who replied that it was not his job to ask the state to enforce its laws. “Perhaps the settler cows have eaten all the irises so that it is no longer a nature reserve,” said Mack, who repeatedly attacked justice.

Prosecutor Roy Shweika said that the training exercises in the firing zone were “an integral part of preparing the army for an emergency” and that zone 903 has become more important in recent years. “If there are such intensive exercises in the fire zone, how can settlers live there and grow grain?” Asked Mack. His arguments made no difference. The judges rejected the petition and the petitioners were forced to pay 10,000 shekels in court costs.

The Uris Farm outpost was built three years ago. The state’s response to the petition indicated that the outpost had already been relocated and that residents had dismantled some of the buildings themselves after submitting the petition. There is no explanation for the fact that the outpost, which maintains a large herd of sheep and cows, still exists and is expanding. In the past, official Israeli sources told Haaretz that the IDF brigade in the region was protecting the outpost from following the orders to cancel.

This is not the only Israeli outpost in a nature reserve that, like other West Bank reserves, contains both public and private Palestinian lands. At the beginning of the last decade, Alonei Shiloh’s outpost was illegally established on the Wadi Qana Reserve and later approved as part of the Karnei Shomron settlement. A few years later, the civil administration approved the removal of areas from the same nature reserve to retroactively permit another outpost, El Matan. The residents of the Palestinian village of Dir Astiya, whose agricultural land became part of the nature reserve, are no longer allowed to cultivate their land.

The Havat Skali outpost, an outgrowth of the Elon Moreh settlement, was built in the Har Kabir reserve, and the road that leads to the Nahalat Yosef outpost runs through the same reserve. Residents of the villages of Salem, Dir al-Khatab and Azmut have very limited access to their own land in the same area. A small part of the Tekoa D outpost is located in the planned Nahal Tekoa nature reserve.

An official Israeli source who wanted to remain anonymous said that there are 51 nature reserves under Israeli authority in Area C (62 percent of the West Bank), the total area of ​​which is 500,000 dunams. The new nature reserves announced by Bennett include approximately 130,000 dunams, according to the same source.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett in October 2019. Moti Milrod

However, as Dror Etkes noted, at least three of the seven “new” reserves have already been declared as such: Nahal Og, Wadi Malha and the reserve in the southern Jordan Valley. Rotem-Maskiyot has already been proposed, but will be re-presented, Etkes said. He added that Bennett is playing with the names of the reserves, thinking that “despite Google, he can withhold from right-wing voters the fact that they are nature reserves that were declared decades ago.” Etkes calls this “a provocative and meaningless PR campaign that is only intended for Bennett’s personal benefit and not an initiative with significant consequences in this area.”

New or old, the goal of the nature reserves to expel the Palestinians remains the same. Shweika from the prosecutor’s office rejected the allegation of discrimination. However, his answer unintentionally exposed the mechanism of discrimination: he said that entry into the nature reserve is allowed for all population groups alike. However, since a significant part of the protected area overlaps with the fire zone, entry into these areas is only permitted after prior agreement with the army.

The judges, who were satisfied with this answer, apparently believe that a Palestinian living in a tent under demolition and an Israeli veteran of an elite army unit can coordinate their entry into the area with the military on equal terms, and both Inquiries will equally be handled without prejudice.

Grazing herds in the nature reserve also require official approval, Shweika wrote. In other words – what the petitioners call harassment and discrimination is only the strict enforcement of the rules of conduct in the nature reserves. Shweika says that when there are no military exercises, the orders to close are not strictly enforced, but they are not when there is a risk of friction between the two populations. “Frictions” in military jargon harass the Palestinians through settlers.

Based on the evidence recorded by the petitioners and the experience of the past few decades, escorts are ordered to escort the Palestinians and their Israeli activists. Those who create the friction are the settlers, but the orders don’t apply to them and they can continue to expand their outposts.

