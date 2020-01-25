In the terrible, inhumane animal markets behind pandemics like the corona virus

advertisement

Usually you can smell the markets before you see them.

Especially if you are upwind.

It is a sick, almost sweet and disgusting smell of death. Once inside, the foul-smelling stench, exacerbated by blowing temperatures and freezing cold, is overwhelming, and it’s places like this where the deadly corona virus originated.

In the barn after the barn, a mixture of live and dead animals that look back from the known (pig, ox, duck, chicken) to the rare or unknown due to the condition of the carcass. The stench is worse in the wetlands of the market, which are normally reserved for fish and marine animals and where the bottom is smooth with water and often blood. The animals that have not yet been sent with the butcher knife make desperate attempts to escape by climbing on top of each other and falling or jumping out of their containers (to no avail). At least in the wetlands, the animals make no noise. The screams of mammals and poultry are unbearable and heartbreaking.

These unregulated and usually dirty markets can be found all over Asia and Africa.

In Laos, I came across a part of the local market (i.e. not for tourists) that had dead bats as well as live animals such as birds, turtles, fish and other unfortunate animals.

In North Vietnam, hundreds of dogs (living and dead) were sold for dinner along with other land and sea animals on market days.

In Myanmar and Cambodia, fish and animals that I didn’t even know existed were traded alive and dead. In a way it was fascinating – there were reptiles, insects and fish that I had never seen before. Some looked so strange that it was hard to believe that they weren’t strange – and in colors that were breathtaking and strange.

In South Africa, Congo and Mali, monkeys and chimpanzee parts were sold for both medicines and meat.

I once came across a living hedgehog in Bamako, Mali and bought it to give it its freedom and to let it live another day. A pangolin baby in the Sangha Pangolin project that I wrote about last week was saved in a similar way.

The pangolin, an elusive mammal that looks like a cross between an anteater, an armadillo and a pine cone, is the most traded animal in the world with over 100,000 deaths last year. They are hunted for their scales, which the Chinese believe to contribute to blood circulation.

It is likely that none of these animals or their carcasses are examined for rabies, anthrax, salmonella or other animal-borne diseases in these markets.

And China is also full of similar markets – where live animals are waiting for their fresh slaughter. The market in the center of the fatal outbreak of the corona virus sold live animals – including wolf pups, foxes, rats and peacocks, as well as crocodiles, giant salamanders, snakes, porcupines and camel meat.

Coronavirus is a series of viruses that range from colds to pneumonia that cause respiratory infections, which are often mild, but in rare cases, are potentially fatal. Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

The deadliest outbreaks can occur in these markets.

Magda Bermejo – a Spanish primatologist and world authority for the western lowland gorilla who lives and works in the Odzala Ngaga camp in the Republic of the Congo – was in the region during the Ebola outbreak in 2003 and 2004.

“It is believed that the outbreak started because of the bats that ate the persimmon trees in the woods. Bats, gorillas and chimpanzees love the fruits. In the year the trees ripened, the bats flocked to the trees and everything was covered with bat guano. During the day the gorillas and chimpanzees ate the fruit (bat covered with guano) and developed Ebola. After that it spread pretty quickly. “

Ebola is then transmitted from animals to humans.

“Hunters found the (gorilla carcasses) and used them for bush meat and then fetched the ebola from the (dead) animals,” said Bermejo. During this outbreak, 25 people and hundreds of gorillas died.

This outbreak was contained since none of the infected people drove to important transport hubs and no meat reached the most important markets.

In Wuhan, people weren’t so lucky.

The city of over 11 million people was closed during the Corona virus outbreak, which has been linked to a local wet seafood market selling exotic wild animals for human consumption.

While no one is sure which animal or stall caused the virus, China is responsible for the trade in rare endangered animals such as pangolin, rhinoceros and tigers used in traditional medicine and for meat.

A few years ago, a friend of China’s friend, Jon Hsia, went on a tour of the real Chinatown in Queens with me and quipped: “In China, listen to everything with four legs except a table and everything with two legs and no person – we will eat it. “

In the past, the omnivorous diet is due to lack of money. You cannot afford not to eat the whole animal. You have to make sure that the protein lasts as long as possible.

Until recently, China had no middle class and the majority of its more than one billion people lived in poverty. According to the latest statistics from the government of Shanghai, the average monthly wage after tax and social security deductions in 2018 was already $ 1,047. That’s a little over $ 13,000 a year.

The second case of coronavirus in the US was confirmed in Chicago on Friday – the first case of coronavirus in the US was confirmed in Washington state earlier this week – as health officials continue to screen 63 patients in 22 states. So far, the virus has killed at least 26 people and infected more than 800 worldwide.

These unregulated markets have to stop. Not only do they kill valuable wildlife, they are also the root of most modern epidemics and outbreaks. They literally threaten all life on the planet.

