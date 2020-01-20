In the stadium: last thoughts before the tigers and the horse chestnuts

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-28 17: 07: 41.0

It’s almost time to get things going

GLENDALE, AZ – The stage for a fantastic football night at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale is ready.

TigerNet has six people on site and we are all already set up and hope we can bring you Clemson’s arrival at the stadium and a lot of pomp and circumstance before the game. After more than a few rainy days in the valley of the sun, the day broke out bright and sunny. Temperatures are in the mid-1950s, but with violent gusts of wind that feel at least 10 degrees colder. This closes the roof.

Now for what we saw and heard in the last hours before the kick-off.

Many people contact me the day of the game and the night before to ask about the “mood” or atmosphere. I can sum it up in a few words. On the bus ride to the stadium, I spoke to Nikki about how we did the same trip three years ago with the same media members on Ohio Street, and then I wondered if the two programs would start in the kind of races that it did have seen Clemson and Alabama appear several times in the past five seasons.

In general, it can be assumed that Ryan Day is at the head of the Buckeye program and the way in which they are hired is not the last time these two teams meet in the postseason. Clemson will certainly not go anywhere and the Buckeyes seem to have a stranglehold on the Big 10 right now and it is no secret that the Tigers and Ohio St. are recruiting many of the same players.

In discussions with employees this week – both in the past and in the past – this team took on its task with calm confidence. In fact, the feeling is the same as last season before the games against Notre Dame and Alabama. Dabo Swinney has put together his program for such moments and when it is time to work, it is time to work.

During the second bowl training session, I noticed that this team somehow flipped the switch and was in business mode. There was none of the laughter and jokes that we saw in the first session. I also love leadership in this team. That was one of the biggest questions this season, but this team has a calm but effective group of executives. Many of these voices are the old men on the offensive – John Simpson, Sean Pollard, Gage Cervenka and Tremayne Anchrum.

Skill players get the whole public, but this group is in many ways the heart and soul of the team. Think about it – this is Sean Pollard’s sixth college football playoff game. He has been here on this stage before and wears two rings, indicating that he won the ultimate team award.

When we finished the interviews on Thursday and the Tigers left the room, Anchrum came in with a big grin on his face. I looked at him and told him to just go out here and have fun in the last few games. The smile widened and he said, “I always do.”

While Ohio St. and Ryan Day were walking around looking like they were feeling the current pressure, Swinney and his players enjoyed every second. Will that make a difference in the game? I’m not sure, but it can’t hurt.

And finally – I wrote in the prediction that I think we could see some things other than Brent Venables and his defense when they attack Ohio St. quarterback Justin Fields. Kirk Herbstreit told us yesterday that the Big 10 defense doesn’t show many exotic flash packs and he wonders if Venables can bring the pressure that confuses the horse chestnuts.

It reminded me of a picture of Venables sitting in his hotel room, rewinding the game video and writing notes on a pad. He will bring the house and we all know it and that is one of the reasons why I am so excited to tackle this house.

That should be fun.

