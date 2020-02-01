Advertisement

It looks like Nollywood producer, Charles Okpaleke will not soon stop remaking classic Nollywood films and we are fully committed to it.

Since the publication of the very successful “Life in bondage: Breaking Free“Charles Okpaleke has acquired the rights to two other Nollywood classics”Glamor girls” and “rattlesnake, “

Now we can add the 1992 Nollywood blockbuster. “Nneka The pretty snake, “On the list because Charles also acquired the rights to the film.

Charles made the announcement on his Instagram by releasing a possible cover for the remake and giving it the following title:

“We have been waiting to announce this! Nneka is back and this time she is going to the jugular.”

The film is slated for release in Nigerian cinemas in December 2020.

In the meantime, we’re showing the original “Nneka The Pretty Serpent” for this week’s BN film. Check it out here.

