LOUISE RITTER

Firefighters work to control a fire between Bulls and Santoft.

Firefighters are west of Palmerston North at the scene of a major fire in the bush.

The emergency services were called to a fire on land between Bulls and the Santoft forest in the Rangitikei district at around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday.

Do you know anything about this fire? Email videos and photos to [email protected]

A witness from nearby Te Papa Road told Stuff, “The fire appears to be behind Lake Alice, and there are currently at least five fire trucks and two helicopter-mounted helicopters trying to extinguish the fire.”

The police are also on site and work with Fire and Emergency NZ.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said there were “two large fire fronts,” one on Brandon Hall Road and one on Pukepapa Road. “

“There are currently seven helicopters, 11 fire engines, three water tankers and an emergency team fighting a fire.

The estimated size of this vegetation fire is 30 hectares, she said.

“There is an industrial building nearby that has been cleared,” she said.

“It is too early to say the cause of the fire,” she said.

A witness, Adam Jones, who helped fire his uncle’s paddock, said the damage to the property was minimal when a local contractor came in to help.

But at the other end of the property, about 20 to 30 firefighters tried to prevent the flame from entering an industrial area.

Together with the ground crew, Jones said that “there are currently four helicopters operating and the helicopters are pulling the water out of Lake Alice.”

The wind was pretty gusty, said Jones.

The area that is on fire has existing and newly planted pines.

A Feilding resident, approximately 35 km from Lake Alice, said when she walked in front of her house, “the smoke can still smell strongly.”