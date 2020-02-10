DUBAI: South Korea’s “Parasite” was awarded the Oscar for the best picture for the first time. This is the first time that a non-English language film has been awarded the main prize at the Academy Awards.

British Academy Award winner Olivia Colman went on stage the previous evening, announcing that Joaquin Pheonix starred in “Joker” for a leading role in Academy Award for Best Actor, while Renée Zellweger won Oscar for Best Actress in a leading role in her portrayal of the singing icon Judy Garland.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern won their first Academy Awards on Sunday, and “Parasite” also won the award for best international feature film, and its director Bong Joon Ho won the Oscar for Best Director.

Dern took the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress home for her role as a ruthless divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story” and dedicated it to her prominent parents Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

“This is the best birthday present ever,” said Dern, who turns 53 on Monday.

Pitt was named best supporting actor for a charming stunt double in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” after collecting a number of trophies for this role earlier this year. It was his first acting Oscar.

“I’m a little bit blown to tell the truth,” said Pitt, remembering his early days as an unknown actor.

“It was once in Hollywood – wasn’t it?” He said, dedicating the Oscar to his six children with former wife Angelina Jolie.

“Parasite” got off to a very good start by winning the original screenplay Oscar.

The social satire about the wealth gap in South Korea also won the award for the best international feature film and won its director as the best director.

American Factory, on the decline of jobs in the industrial Midwest by former President Barack and the new production company of First Lady Michelle Obama, was recognized as the best documentary.

The national socialist satire “Jojo Rabbit” brought a best-fitting script Oscar for director, star and writer Taika Waititi.

Although the Academy Awards again did not have an official host, they began with a surprising appearance by former hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who joked about the lack of directors and colorists among this year’s nominees.

“I thought something was missing this year,” said Martin.

“Vaginas?” Rock joked to loud applause.

Rock pointed out Cynthia Erivo, who played Harriet Tubman, the freedom fighter for slavery in “Harriet” and was the only color actor nominated this year.

“Cynthia did such a great job that the academy made her hide all the black nominees,” said Rock.

As another surprise, rapper Eminem entered the Oscar stage to play “Lose Yourself”, his 2003 Oscar-winning song from the film “8 Mile”.

The nominees and winners are selected by 8,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

