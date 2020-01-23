advertisement

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that we, as liberated, know exactly who “freed [us]” from the historical disagreements. We know the historical truth. ”

Katz referred to the academic and diplomatic dispute between Poland and Russia over the use of the word “liberation” in the context of World War II. While pointing out that Soviet troops liberated Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 1945, Putin also claims that the Soviet Union liberated Europe from National Socialist rule, an allegation that Poland rejects.

Read more: World Holocaust Forum in Israel: Live updates ■ How Poland became a victim of the Holocaust geopolitics | analysis

For Warsaw the advance of the USSR into the West was not a liberation, but a new occupation, in which the Nazis were replaced by a Soviet administration and Poland was killed.

Katz’s decision to share these comments with Putin on his arrival in Israel is of great political and diplomatic importance.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has decided to boycott the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, which is taking place this week at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Center in Jerusalem, mainly because of the dispute with Putin and because he was not invited to speak at the official ceremony has been.

The Poles, worried that Putin could use the stage to spread what they saw as anti-Polish, and were offended that Duda was not asked to speak while Putin was asked to speak.

Katz has been a persona non grata in Poland for a year after saying in English and on television that the Poles “have quenched anti-Semitism with breast milk”. Poland is still waiting for an apology from Katz and sees the incident as a disregard for its national honor and the memory of the Poles who saved Jews at their own risk during the Holocaust.

The Polish president doubles

The Polish president, meanwhile, released a statement on Thursday entitled “The Truth That Mustn’t Die” attacking the former Soviet Union for its part in the outbreak of World War II. In his statement, Duda referred to the Ribbentrop-Molotow Agreement, which the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany signed a week before the outbreak of the war and divided Poland into spheres of influence.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media release about his decision on the Holocaust Law in the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, February 6, 2018.Agencja Gazeta / Dawid Zuchowicz via Reuters

“We should not forget that the last and decisive step that led to the Second World War – the war without which the tragedy of the Holocaust would not have taken place – was the secret agreement between Hitler and Stalin that was signed on August 23, 1939. ” wrote.

The agreement has resulted in the Central and Eastern European countries losing their independence and freedom. Duda also accused the pact of “ensuring close cooperation between two totalitarian regimes that lasted up to several hours before Nazi Germany attacked the Soviet Union on June 22, 1941”.

Duda concluded by writing: “The truth about the Holocaust should not die. It should not be distorted or used for any purpose.”

