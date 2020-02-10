The Oscars in Memoriam montages always miss a handful of stars, but omitting the 2020 montage really hurt fans on social media. Luke Perry, who participated in the Best Picture nomination “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, was not included in the montage. The beloved star from Beverly Hills, 90210, died on March 4, 2019 after suffering a severe stroke at the age of 52.

Uff! Without Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry it was a HUGE bug academy! #Oscars

Although Perry was best known for his television roles, he made a handful of films, including Buffy The Vampire Slayer, The Fifth Element, The Heist, Attention Shoppers and Redemption Road. Before he died he shot Tarantinos Once upon a time in Hollywood, he played the real television actor Wayne Maunder.

No Luke Perry in the In Memoriam? He was in one of the films nominated by Best Picture … # Oscars2020

The fans on Twitter were stunned by Perry’s omission, especially since his last film was nominated for 10 Oscars.

Luke Perry wasn't in the In Memorial? He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night !! Disrespectful!! 😒 #Oscars

“Luke Perry’s last film was” Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. “The man was more talented than most other actors. Can’t he throw his photo up at the Oscars for 0.4 seconds? That’s a few cops -” tweeted one person ,

“He wasn’t in the In Memoriam montage, but let’s remember Luke Perry tonight,” wrote another.

How good is it that Luke Perry is not in the In Memorium segment? He was nominated for a best picture in a movie, for heaven’s sake!

Once in Hollywood, 10 Oscars were nominated, including Best Film. Quentin Tarantino was nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, Leonardo DiCaprio for Best Actor. Brad PItt was recognized as the best supporting actor and Nancy Haigh and Barbara Ling as best production design.

Not too annoyed that @ Oscars2020 Luke Perry was absent during the show's In Memoriam segment. Look back at his IMDb! Shame on you! #riplukeperry #norespect

Perry was best known for playing 90210 Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills. A new generation later learned to love his talents through Riverdale from The CW, in which he played Archie Andrews’ father, Fred.

