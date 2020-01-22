In the marriage plans of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

advertisement

Gwen Stefani is finally ready to take the next step Blake Shelton,

For a year, the singer has been desperately trying to marry her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale annulled so that she can marry the country singer in a Catholic church. But because the lengthy process is delaying her plans, sources in the new edition of Us Weekly only reveal that the pious Catholic has decided to marry Shelton – with or without the Pope’s blessing.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the People’s Choice Awards 2019. Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s sweetest moments

advertisement

“She very much wants the church to recognize marriage,” says a source, but she also understands that Shelton was restless.

Unfortunately, the process has created “tense moments” between them, a second insider adds.

Unlikely celebrity couples

As Us reported in March 2019, the four years began “the formal process” because “Gwen’s religion has always been extremely important to her.”

Stefani (50) and Shelton (43) are now taking the future seriously. The second insider says the couple want to have a church ceremony in Beverly Hills and a big party at Shelton’s Oklahoma Ranch.

Celebrity engagements from 2020

Babies are on the brain too. Kingston’s (13) mother, Zuma (11) and Apollo (5) (who she shares with 54-year-old Rossdale) would love another child, says another source, but “if it doesn’t, Blake’s satisfaction with it you three children. “

For more information on Stefan’s and Shelton’s future wedding plans, see the video above and the new edition of “Us Weekly” that is now available at the kiosks.

advertisement