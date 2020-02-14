Sometimes children who have been victims of bullying can become aggressors themselves.



On Monday, February 10, a video of a 13-year-old schoolgirl in Dubai school who harassed her schoolmate went viral on social media. The 57-second clip showed the girl tugging at another student’s hair and threatening her. The nature of the video shocked the school and the parent community and prompted residents to start a serious conversation about the prevalence of bullying in schools in the UAE.

According to media reports, the private school where she was enrolled said she had taken “reasonable measures” against the student, and the Dubai School of Knowledge and Human Development Regulatory Agency launched an investigation.

Types of bullies

While a tyrant’s attack can cause mild to severe physical damage, it is the psychological effects on a victim’s mind that can cause permanent damage.

Sometimes children who have been victims of bullying can become aggressors themselves.

Although a lot of information and guidelines have been released to ensure that a bullying incident does not recur, not much is being done to stop this problem, which experts understand.

According to Sneha John, a psychologist for children and adolescents at the LifeWorks Holistic Counseling Center, the circumstances in their home environment cause bullies to behave the way they do. “There are two types of bullies – the ignored child and the legitimate child. Children who are neglected at home and children of overly forgiving parents become bullies. The legitimate child is often the last child.”

She added, “Deep down, a bully has serious self-esteem problems. If you take a closer look, they’re insecure and tend to find gentle, calmer victims.”

Early signs of a tyrant

John said there are easy ways to spot a bully. “The victims don’t make eye contact. However, bullies look directly into the eyes.” Children who bully tend to show a “cool streak”. “They will use swear words in their greetings and tend to break the rules. They would talk about smoking, swearing, bad videos and a general curiosity for socially unacceptable behavior,” she said.

In the home environment, communities do bullying

Gavin Walford-Wright ?, Chief People, Marketing and Regulatory Officer at Taaleem Education, said: “The definition of bullying affects this response. Bullying is a one-time occurrence or persistent pattern of behavior that occurs over a long period of time. There is no test or a list of experiences that lead to this kind of behavior. “

He explained: “It can be caused by an infinite list of experiences, from personal insecurities, the need to fit into and be accepted by a certain group of peers, jealousy and personal experience of this behavior in a domestic situation it is watching, enough on television to be exposed on social media, influences from peers and older groups, longstanding rivalries, the list goes on. “

Gavin said in some cases that children model the behaviors they observe at home and in their communities, and believe that it should be acceptable if they observe family members or respected members of the community who behave in this way. “Often, behavior patterns are identified after an event, and sometimes after a significant incident, and the real reason is discovered. In many cases, children state that they didn’t mean it or just played it. In other cases, the bully may not recognize that what he or she is doing is hurtful, “he added.

Can bullying be nipped in the bud?

From a psychologist’s perspective, early intervention is the best way to help a bully. John said, “You have to nip it in the bud. If you don’t intervene early enough, there is a high possibility that bullies will become sociopaths.”

Sara Hedger, director of child protection and child protection at GEMS Education, said: “Educators must always be vigilant and continuously build and strengthen positive relationships with students. When educators understand their students, they are in a good position to recognize changes in behavior – changes which are important indicators that something may be wrong. “

[email protected]

Use social media sensibly

When the video of a bullying incident in a school in Dubai went viral on Monday, avid social media users, especially teenagers, didn’t hesitate to share the alleged bullying and their parents’ social media accounts and posted screenshots of direct messages that was sent to you. Concerns were raised in many comments, and some raised the conversation about the prevalence of bullying on the school premises.

However, several comments did direct and malicious attacks on the girl, with most users forgetting that she is only a teenager and has her whole life ahead of her.

Social media users, especially the younger ones, often forget the impact of misusing these platforms.

Gavin Walford-Wright ?, Chief People, Marketing and Regulatory Officer at Taaleem Education, said: “Schools are doing their utmost to educate their students about the effects of abuse of social media platforms and other communications.

However, they are part of a complex puzzle that requires them to work with families and the wider community to ensure that young people take responsibility for their actions. “

He explained that young people need to be consistently reminded that their digital footprint is understandable and can be used against them, for example, by future educational institutions and employers to investigate their past. “Any compromising content can have a significant impact on their future, and this needs to be made clear to them. There are several high-profile examples that can be used to highlight how destructively compromising and harmful content in publications can be,” added Gavin.

Sara Hedger, director of child protection and child protection at GEMS Education, said: “This is not just a problem for schools or parents, but a problem for society as a whole. Agencies, regulators, social media companies, schools and universities all have to work together to educate staff and parents so that they can talk to students about this topic. Ways to reevaluate the curriculum and involve students in planning and running sessions for other students can be effective. “

[email protected]

Dhanusha Gokulan

Dhanusha Gokulan from India has been working as a journalist for 10 years. She has a keen interest in writing on subjects that plague the ordinary person and will never reject a story about human interest. In 2008 she graduated from Mangalore University with a bachelor’s degree in art in journalism, business and English literature. In her free time she is involved in singing / songwriting, loves to travel and Audible is her preferred mobile application. Tweet to her @ wordjunkie88