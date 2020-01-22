In the future, Gaganyan will pave the way for a continuous Indian presence in space: ISRO chief Sivan

advertisement

Gaganyaan, the Indian human space flight, and a proposed space station will pave the way for continued Indian presence in space in the future, K. Sivan, chairman and secretary of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), said on three-day symposium on space exploration and human exploration that started here on Wednesday.

It was also an opportunity to build a framework for long-term global partnerships that would benefit society in many ways, he noted.

Gaganyaan was not just ISRO’s project, but a real national effort that had worked in multiple laboratories, disciplines, industries and departments. “New science will come from Gaganyaan and improve our capabilities,” he said. “One ISS (the international space station ISS set up by several countries) may not be enough. Regional ecosystems will be needed and Gaganyaan will focus on regional needs: food, water and energy security. ”

advertisement

Gaganyaan and ISRO’s human space program would complement all other programs. “From employment to security (food, energy, etc.), most countries have similar goals, and these partnerships can help achieve those goals. Advantages of possible spin-offs are plentiful, “he said.

Speaking about the challenging goal for 2022, Dr. Sivan that ISRO already has a working launcher, proven systems for re-entry and capsule recovery, crew escape system and others. “The missing systems, namely the human life sciences and the support system, are now being developed.”

K.Vijay Raghavan, chief scientific advisor to the Indian government, referred to the challenges of climate change that justified coordinated global efforts. Space collaborations, he said, had shown the world how to address such international problems.

Despite countless astronaut missions to space and back, many more studies were needed to understand the life sciences, he said.

Organized by ISRO, the International Astronautical Association and the Aeronautical Society of India, the meeting of global space experts will deliberately consider challenges and emerging trends of human space travel.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement