In the cold season of SNL, Fox News moderators offer some thoughts on caravan migration. Spoiler alert: you are not fans.

President Trump portrayed the caravans as enemies of the United States ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. He called the caravan “an invasion” and claimed that it included “unknown Middle Easterners”, criminals and “very tough fighters”. He said he could send up to 15,000 US soldiers to the Mexican border.

Fox News has added its own strong rhetoric about the caravan to this boiling pot of discomfort.

SNL’s cooling vents usually revolve around the news of the week and often offer almost playful replicas of things Trump said or did. This week, with no guest actors, it chose a different route and put Fox News in its crosshairs.

The show imagined an episode of conservative commentator Laura Ingraham’s show “The Ingraham Angle”. Kate McKinnon takes on the role of Ingraham and discusses the caravan with various guests, including Fox presenter Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong) and former Sheriff David A. from Wisconsin. Clarke Jr. (Kenan Thompson).

Throughout the sketch, the three absurd “facts” about the caravan in a satire that felt almost like reality. For example, Ingraham of SNL describes the caravan as “malicious”. It consists of “dozens, maybe millions, of illegal immigrants”. , , Went straight at you and your grandchildren, ”she adds. “And that’s not scaremongering. That’s just the truth. “

As the talking heads discuss the caravan, they keep cutting off what they think is live footage – but it’s just news footage of a business overrun by people, crabs running to the sea, and a clip from the Brad Pitt zombie film “World War Z.”

SNL’s Pirro appears first, saying that the caravan is made up of “everyone you’ve ever seen in your nightmares, Laura. They’re Guatemalans, Mexicans, ISIS, the Menendez Brothers, the Detroit Pistons of 1990, Thanos, and more Babadooks. “

She then supports Trump’s (actual) claim that the caravan includes Middle Easterners, although it uses a different expression for it: “This caravan has hella Aladdins. They very often flew directly from Iran to Guatemala. They claimed that their elephants were service animals and then rode them straight to Mexico. That almost makes too much sense. “

Clarke from the series warns Ingraham that all women in the caravan are nine months pregnant and are holding the babies the moment they cross the border. And then they’ll literally drop anchor. “

“And the babies are pregnant,” he adds.

The sketch also raises some broader jokes about Ingraham and her network.

“The liberal media are trying to call President Trump racist, but how is he racist apart from his words and deeds in his life?” Said SNL’s Ingraham at one point.

“When I hear ‘White Nationalist’ I only think of a fun barbecue on July 4th. The way you don’t have to call the police, ”she says to another.

Finally, it offers “Fox News Tips for Black and Hispanic Voters”. These tips include “Never vote on Tuesday” and “You have already voted.” Maybe you don’t remember, but you did. “

It also refers to Ingraham’s sponsorship issues after mocking a survivor of the Parkland shootout. According to SNL, the only advertisers she still has are warm ice, a product called “My Hemorrhoid Donut”, medical shoes and a (fictional) new book by her colleague Brian Kilmeade from “Fox and Friends” “Andrew Jackson and the struggle for Hillary’s emails. “

Oh, and White Castle – “A castle for white people? Yes, please.”

