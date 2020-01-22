In the aftermath of beheadings on Christmas Day, a Nigerian priest thinks about the fate of Christians

advertisement

The province of the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) released a video on December 26, 2019 of the hunters who beheaded 10 blindfolded Christian hostages and took an eleventh on Christmas Day. The names of the victims were not released, but an earlier ISWAP video revealed that they had been taken from the Nigerian states of Borno and Yobe. The terror of ISWAP and Boko Haram has deeply drawn Nigerians, especially the Christians of the country, who were shocked by the news of the beheading of a December 7 bridal party in Gwoza, in the state of Borno.

Help to the church in need spoke about the murders with Father Panachy Longinus Ogbede, the pastor of the Church of the Visitation in Lagos, Nigeria. Father Panachy said:

We must never accept violence. It is not part of our culture. Traditional Nigerians are known to have discussions; our ancestors taught us that eye for an eye and tooth for a tooth make everyone blind and toothless. There will always be better and more productive ways to express our grievances.

advertisement

But many people feel different. They would benefit from a stronger relationship with God, leading to more positive relationships with other people; it is how man becomes holy in our eyes.

We quickly lose our sense of the sacred, as well as our sense of community. Egoism and relativism have crept in everywhere and we have forgotten that there are still objective truths. It is not good to kill your brothers and sisters. It is not good to be cruel. I beg Boko Haram and ISWAP to reconsider their ways.

The truth is that Christians cannot leave their homeland. Where would we emigrate to? And for how long? We are aliens everywhere we go. We must learn tolerance and steadfastness; we must persist and live freely.

The Bible predicted difficult times for us, but hard times do not last. Tough people do. Life is filled with ups and downs, which are often the result of human selfishness. And there will always be a Judas among the disciples. There will always be a child who goes astray, who goes to the left, when everyone goes to the right. And when they do, they see that it rarely works.

It is when things fluctuate that we find opportunities for growth. And to achieve that growth, we must accept instability, imperfection, and uncertainty. Life is a mystery and requires our constant education. There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we have to walk through that tunnel before we reach it, or even see it.

The early apostles were also persecuted. But Christ never left his church. Without Him we would all be gone. Darkness has thrived, but it has never won.

—Tobore Ovuorie

This article was first published by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) and is being re-published here with kind permission. Go to www.churchinneed.org for more information about ACN or to help persecuted Christians around the world

With photo of Vader Panachy (© ACN)

Editor’s note:

Directly under the Holy Father, Aid to the Church in Need supports believers where they are persecuted, oppressed, or in pastoral need. ACN is a Catholic charity – helping to bring Christ to the world through prayer, information, and action.

Founded in 1947 by Father Werenfried van Straaten, who called Pope John Paul II “an excellent apostle of love,” the organization is now at work in more than 145 countries around the world.

The charity undertakes thousands of projects every year, including the care of clergymen and laymen in the church, the construction of church buildings, the financing of priests and nuns and the help of seminarians. Since the launch of the initiative in 1979, 43 million aid to the church in need Children’s Bibles are distributed worldwide.

For more information, contact Michael Varenne at michael@churchinneed.org or call 718-609-0939 or fax 718-609-0938. Help to the Church in Need, 725 Leonard Street, PO Box 220384, Brooklyn, NY 11222-0384. www.churchinneed.org

advertisement