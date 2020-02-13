HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – In a month, A.J. Armstrong is said to be again charged with murdering his parents.

It’s been eleven months since his capital murder was committed, and four years since Dawn and Antonio Senior were shot and killed in their home in southwest Houston.

A.J. was 16 years old at the time and was about to start junior year at Lamar High School.

ABC 13’s Courtney Fischer has followed the case from the start. In January, Courtney sat down for her second exclusive interview with A.J., now 20, as his team prepared for his second trial.

After their story aired, many of you wrote on social media and contacted us with questions:

How did ABC 13 get the interview?

Any questions were off limits?

Is there anything A.J. didn’t want to talk about it?

You asked and we answer.

In this behind-the-scenes look, Courtney talks about her exclusive interview, reporting on a court case with so many twists and turns, and how no question is forbidden.

