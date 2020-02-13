A large fire that pierced 40 hectares of grass, trees and hedges in Canterbury continued to burn overnight.

Four helicopters and 15 crews fought the fire near Templeton on the outskirts of Christchurch on Thursday, which started at 4:30 p.m. on Waterholes Road.

JOSEPH JOHNSON / STUFF

Helicopters were drafted to fight the fire.

A New Zealand spokesman for Fire and Emergency said the fire was contained on Thursday just before 8 p.m.

Two firefighters monitored the scene overnight, and more would return to the scene after sunrise on Friday.

JOSEPH JOHNSON / STUFF

The fire forced State Highway 1 to close on Thursday, causing longer delays. The highway is open on Friday.

The fire destroyed a double garage and a haystack and burned about 40 hectares.

The fire had spread to each side of Waterholes Road, burned through parts of a pine plantation, and threatened 10 lots, the spokesman said.

A car has been gutted in the flame and investigators will investigate if it caused the fire.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

A burned paddock on Waterholes Rd.

All properties were protected from 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Almost 400 houses between Templeton and Lincoln were briefly without electricity on Thursday afternoon due to the fire.

Two houses in Templeton remained without electricity on Friday morning.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

Contractors are investigating the fire damage on Waterholes Rd near Templeton.

State Highway 1 was closed during the peak of the fire, but reopened until Friday morning.

According to MetService, the weather in Christchurch on Friday is mostly cloudy with some drizzle and reaches a maximum of 17 degrees Celsius.

At around 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Christchurch firefighters fought four bush fires which were believed to have been deliberately lit and which burned through approximately 6 hectares of nature reserve on Tunnel Road (State Highway 74) between Port Hills and Ferry Rds in Woolston.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

A damaged street sign on Waterholes Rd.

Months of hot, dry and windy weather have created an extreme fire hazard for the Canterbury region.

Since January 25, the Christchurch, Hurunui, Selwyn and Waimakariri districts have had a forbidden fire season.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

A small hotspot on Waterholes Rd.

JOSEPH JOHNSON / STUFF

A car was gutted in the flame. Investigators will check if it was the cause of the fire.

Mitchell Redman

Video footage captures the big clouds of smoke from a bush fire in Templeton.

JOSEPH JOHNSON / STUFF

Firefighters fight the fire in Templeton along Waterholes Rd.