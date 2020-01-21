In-state QB considers Clemson's offer as a National Signing Day approach

advertisement

Helms will sign at his school on National Signing Day

A little more than two weeks before National Signing Day, Hunter Helms recruitment is taking shape after the visit to Clemson last weekend.

The Columbia (SC) Gray Academy quarterback has a preferred Clemson site visit and has made an official visit to the Upstate that he and quarterback coach Brandon Streeter had been planning for some time.

“I and Coach Streeter talked about it for a while just to get up and have a really good visit. Just talking about the visit itself, it was an incredible time all weekend, ”Helms told TigerNet on Monday afternoon. “We arrived around five on Friday night. We checked in and everything and then we had dinner. On Saturday we just hung out, did a few academic things and talked about PAW Journey and stuff. All of this is just incredible. We had a cooking contest that was pretty fun. We had a nice dinner and then I just hung out with the boys and got to know everyone. “

One of the highlights of the trip was spending time with head coach Dabo Swinney.

“As everyone can say, he’s just an incredible guy,” said Helms. “You could say how well Clemson is doing because of the people they have up there. Speaking of Coach Swinney, he’s just amazing. He is a great trainer and an even better person. “

With the departure of Chase Brice, the quarterback room Trevor Lawrence, Taisun Phommachanh, D.J. Uiagalelei, Ben Batson and Patrick McClure. Helms said he saw an opportunity to contribute, but he wanted to spend more time talking about Brice.

“Everyone can see that when a man leaves, it just creates more opportunities and I leave it at that,” said Helms. “I’m just talking about Chase very quickly. I spoke to him every time I visited. We got to know each other a bit. He’s just an incredible guy. We all know he’s a great player. Wherever he goes, they will definitely be a fucking player and an even better guy. “

The helmet offer is meant to be a preferred inspection site, but he said he just wanted to work hard and make a contribution as he can.

“It’s a preferred walk-in area right now,” he said. “You just have to take every day and win the day. You have to keep working hard and hope that fate will come to an end. It’s a preferred companion at the moment and that’s fine with me. I go in there, keep my head down and work hard and we’ll see what happens.

“Like everyone up there, they just want to see a hardworking child. That’s exactly what I’m going to do if I choose Clemson. I’ll just keep my head down and work as hard as possible. “

Helms has a handful of offers from schools like Charleston Southern, Elon, UT-Chattanooga, but also offers from Troy and South Florida. He’ll be visiting South Florida and new head coach Jeff Scott this weekend, but at the moment it’s the tigers who are at the forefront.

“No doubt 100 percent, that’s an option,” he said. “I’m not sure who is leading. Clemson is definitely up there. You’ve been at the top for quite a while. We’ll see what happens in the next week or two, but Clemson is definitely at the top. I will sign in my school on February 5th. “

