When actor Danny Thomas opened the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 1962, childhood cancer survival was only 20 percent. Today, thanks to medical advances and research breakthroughs, including those achieved by doctors in St. Jude, the rate is 80 percent.

St. Jude’s work on treating children with cancer from around the world free of charge for their families is well known. However, the doctors at the hospital are also conducting more clinical trials for cancer than any other children’s hospital. The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – Pediatric Cancer Genome Project at the University of Washington has made pioneering discoveries about several types of cancer in children. In April, the St. Jude research team announced that it had developed a gene therapy that would cure X-born infants-linked severe combined immunodeficiency, commonly known as “bubble boy disease”.

In addition, St. Jude conducts the Childhood Cancer Survivor Study, which involves more than 30 facilities in North America and more than 20,000 childhood cancer survivors. All the research that St. Jude’s doctors conduct and all the discoveries they make are freely shared with doctors and scientists worldwide – an important contribution not only to the treatment of childhood cancer, but hopefully also to the discovery of remedies.

“The research facilities here are fantastic. If you donate to St. Jude, for example, you’re donating not only to help the children and their families, but also for the enormous amount of research that is going to save more lives.” King Calaway shared during the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids 2020 seminar in Memphis, Tennessee, mid-January. “It’s fantastic … and the fact that it’s openly shared among other researchers around the world … It’s incredible.”

When the up-and-coming country band and other artists visited St. Jude during the Country Cares seminar, they were given a look into the hospital’s research laboratory. Johnny McGuire called the experience “really cool” and was amazed at how the organization shares all of their discoveries, while Jackson Michelson is reminded of his conversation with a British doctor who was planning to work in St. Jude for a year now in the hospital for a decade.

“I thought it was going to be a scream festival for me, but I was so inspired by what I saw and the real, hard data of support, success,” admitted Brett Kissel. “It’s an incredible facility … This is a facility that works … and it gets better every year.”

Independent artist Abbey Cone was also blown away by the doctors she met in the research laboratory and the other St. Jude staff she met while in hospital. “Everyone I spoke to today … you could literally see the passion he has for his job and for St. Jude as an organization,” she said.

